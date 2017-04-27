Outstanding Hemsworth make it 10 out of 10 to clinch title

Hemsworth RUFC were celebrating on Saturday after a tenth straight victory saw them clinch the Yorkshire Four championship in great style.

They were already promoted ahead of the last game of the season at Ossett, but needed one more win to make sure of the title as well and achieved exactly that, running in six tries in a 49-26 success.

A big physical Ossett made sure Hemsworth had to fight all the way for their win and it was tight at half-time with the hosts only one point behind at 20-19. Ossett scored first to show they meant business before Hemsworth got their game going with Brad Thompson and Neil Ackroyd going over for tries. Ben Brailsford converted both and added two penalties to ensure the visitors held a narrow lead at the change round.

They were given a great start to the second half when prop Gary Dyas gathered a loose ball on the 22 and charged over for a crucial try.

With Ossett down to 14 after having a man sent-off Hemsworth took charge as Adam Jones was next to score followed by number eight Rob Taylor who was unstoppable on a bulldozing run from half-way.

The powerful Jacob Bailey put the icing on the cake with the final try and with Brailsford adding three more conversions Hemsworth were home and dry as 49-26 winners to finish three points ahead of Skipton.

MOM was Matthew Stoggden who played out of position and has been immense all year.

Delighted head coach Adam Bradley said: “It’s been an outstanding transformation from where the lads were to win the league. The character and spirit the team have shown in winning 10 out of 10 to take the title on the very last game has been unbelievable.

“It’s a family club and everyone deserves the success. It’s a massive achievement and it will be interesting to see how we go next year in a league higher.

“It’s a young side and it’s looking good for the future.

“I must pay tribute to my assistant, Carl Wroe, he’s a fantastic fella who works tirelessly for Hemsworth RUFC.”