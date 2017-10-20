Listed race at Pontefract’s final meeting on Monday

AFTER a great summer of racing, the 2017 season comes to a close at Pontefract next Monday.

The final meeting ends what has been a fantastic year at the track with some memorable racing.

And the final race day is no exception with a top-class listed two year old race on the card.

The 25th running of the listed totepool EBF Silver Tankard Stakes has an impressive roll of honour with past winners including Comic Strip who won the 2004 renewal for Sir Mark Prescott before being sold to race in Hong Kong and becoming one of the most successful horses in their history.

D’Bai took the honours in 2016 for Charlie Appleby and the Godolphin team. It will be interesting to see who will add their name to the trophy in 2017.

The main supporting race is the totepool Phil Bull Trophy Conditions Stakes.

The race has a rich history of producing high class stayers. Last year’s contest was taken by Mark Johnston’s Oriental Fox who won the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier in the year.

This race also marks the final leg of the 2017 Pontefract Stayers’ Championship. There are still three horses in with a chance of winning - previous winner Tuscan Gold heads the way from La Fritillaire and Madam Lilibet who have both been in excellent form at recent meetings.

A mile is a long way for youngsters to run and the opening race - a one mile nursery handicap for two year olds - often highlights a horse with stamina abundance.

Mount Moriah took the contest last season and he’s been a revelation this year with thirds in the group three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood and the Irish St Leger.

There are still a few places available on the totepool punters package on Monday. For just £42, punters will be able to secure a place in the VIP totepool suite in the Dalby Stand boxes with hot buffet, guest speaker and use of the private viewing balconies. To book, visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk or ring the track on 01977 781307.

The racecourse continues to run the Yorkshire postcode lottery. The scheme gives racegoers from Yorkshire the chance to come racing in the grandstand and paddock enclosure for free. The last meeting of the season is again part of the promotion and punters with postcodes from Bradford will be eligible for cheap entry on the last day. There’ll also be a chance to buy some early Christmas presents as the Injured Jockeys Fund will have their stand on course. Punters will also be able to purchase their 2018 annual badge at the 2017 price.

The action gets underway for the final time in 2017 at 2.20pm with gates opening at midday.