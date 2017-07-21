Leaders rescued by last pair at Thorpe Audlin

Have your say

PONTEFRACT AND District Cricket League Division Three title-chasers Hundhill Hall beat Nostell by 69 runs.

Scott Latimer (4-18) and Sam Malyan (3-11) skittled Nostell for 79, replying to Hundhill’s 148 that featured 60 by opener Simon Jewitt.

Hundhill are 23 points adrift of leaders Thurnscoe who scraped a one-wicket win at Thorpe Audlin thanks to last pair Lee Wilson (19no) and Bradley Newton (9no).

Matthew Faulkner (38), Scott Murray (3-38), Ben Elmore (3-37) and Josh Liddle (3-12) were Thorpe’s best performers.

Streethouse’s Michael Tucker (4-34), Bruce Percy (2-26) and Jason Holmes (2-11) restricted Kilnhurst to 142 but Streethouse managed only 109.

Billy Briggs (43no and 5-31), Kevin Booth (33), Gareth Webber (32) were key contributors as leaders Ackworth beat Pledwick by 12 runs in a Division Four top-of-the-table clash.

Jack Hart (58no) and Stuart Ellison (33no) steered Ferrybridge Power Station to a seven wicket win against Netherton who were bowled out for 112 by Stuart Ellison (4-26), Aiden Ellison (2-5), Andrew Adams (2-5) and Hart (2-36).

Jack Powenall (51) and Lewis Collis (47) led Frickley’s scoring in a 92-run victory against Hatfield.

Adam Guest (4-9) and Aimee Danks (3-21) were the architects of South Kirkby’s easy win against Sykehouse.

In Division Five West, Richard Caunce’s 52, which included four sixes, was not enough to save Glasshoughton from a 100-run home defeat against leaders Wakefield Thornes.

Megan Brunyard claimed 6-44 and David Brunyard struck an an unbeaten 55 in Whitley Bridge’s nine-wicket success against Rossington in Division Five East.

Featherstone lost by 64 runs at Brodsworth Main and Knottingley were routed for 38 in a 131-run loss against Barnby Dun.

Hundhill Hall are 48 points clear at the top of Division Six East after Ben Westhead (86no), Dan Ferguson (66), Sam Eastwood (54) and Mitchell Bullock (4-34) led them to a 106-run win against Pegler.

Thorpe Audlin lost at Nostell and Ferrybridge were beaten by Sykehouse.