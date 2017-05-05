Leaders Fairburn continue excellent start

Fairburn are the early pacesetters in Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Five East with 31 points from two matches.

Andy Clegg (60), Benn Raynor (40no), Ian Raynor (40) and Lee Dobson (4-15) led Fairburn to a 101-run win at Askern Welfare.

Darren Green (4-30 and 30), Daniel Hayes (4-28), Alex Frew (56no) were Knottingley’s match-winners at Barnby Dun.

Featherstone’s batting let them down in a 59-run home defeat against Brodsworth Main.

Jack Lee (3-18), Josh Hepworth (2-26), Callum Haigh (2-34) and Ian Sykes (2-28) limited Brodsworth to 134 but Featherstone managed only 75 in reply after openers Jack Sykes (21) and David Williamson (19) had given them a solid start.

Hemsworth’s bowlers were in top form in an 89-run victory against Eggborough Power Station.

John Briggs and Billy Briggs both struck 30 in Hemsworth’s total of 131 which proved more than adequate because Steven Biddulph (3-14), Billy Briggs (3-18), Buck Reese-McClure (2-5) and Danny Gorton (2-1) skittled Eggborough for 42.

Jaspal Singh (46) was Whitley Bridge’s top scorer in a 116-run defeat at Rossington Main.

In Division Five West, Glasshoughton lost by two wickets at Wakefield Thornes.

Andrew Newton (55) guided Glasshoughton to 115-7 which Thornes overhauled despite Garret Dakin’s 3-27 and Lucas Whipp’s 2-21.

Colin Scattergood (49) and Thomas Murray (5-21) were outstanding as Old Sharlston defeated Darton by 83 runs.

Ferrybridge Power Station were beaten by Sykehouse in a low-scoring Division Six East match in which 20 wickets fell for 149 runs.

Paul Snowdon (3-8), Adam Briddon (2-15) and Aiden Elllison (2-24) bowled out Sykehouse for 89 but Ferrybridge managed only 60, despite a battling 33 from Paul Hart.

Dan Ferguson and Eddie Anderson shared a 198-run stand for the third wicket as Hundhill Hall trounced Pegler by 159 runs.

Skipper Ferguson struck three sixes and 10 fours in an unbeaten 115.

Anderson smashed 10 fours and four sixes before he was out for 98.

Replying to Hundhill’s 256-3, Pegler were dismissed for 97 by Anderson (3-22), Joshua Harpin (3-14) and Ferguson (2-10).

Richard Watson’s magnificent 171 that featured 16 sixes was the highlight of Hensall’s 122-run win at Thorpe Audlin who fell for 126, chasing a formidable target of 248-5.

Ricky Hindmarch (30) was Thorpe’s top scorer.