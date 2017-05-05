Knottingley run Wragg-ed by Featherstone’s captain

SKIPPER Tom Wragg was in outstanding form as Featherstone recorded their first win in Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Two by beating Knottingley by 116 runs.

All-rounder Wragg led Featherstone’s scoring by hitting 58 and he also snapped up 4-22 from 10 overs.

It didn’t look promising for Featherstone when Craig Larrington (4-22) and Mark Swales (3-30) removed all their top order batsmen.

Wragg (58) and James Dunn (51), batting at numbers eight and nine respectively, led a great recovery as Featherstone finished on 187.

Wragg and David Hiorns (3-22) then sent Knottingley’s reply collapsing to 71 all out in 25.4 overs.

Glasshoughton made it two wins from two games in Division Two by trouncing Notton by 100 runs.

Noor Sahaq bagged 5-35 and Alex Clemo 3-6 as Notton were toppled for 77, replying to Glasshoughton’s 177 that featured 47 by opener Chris Swift and 35 from Jordan Whipp.

Glasshoughton are level on points with Whitley Bridge, two points adrift of leaders Stainborough who beat Crigglestone by 163 runs, with Joseph Atkinson hammering an unbeaten 136.

Whitley Bridge scraped a seven-run victory against Rothwell.

Whitley recovered from 13-3 to post 164-8 thanks to Jack Liddle (40no) and Matthew Green (39).

Rothwell’s reply was soon in trouble and they were eventually all out for 157 with four overs remaining.

Lewis Longstaff and Mathew Draper each claimed three wickets.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare lost a low-scoring game at Darton by 23 runs.

Mark Webster (4-21), Jack Heritage (4-44) and Robbie Crapper (2-12) bowled out Darton for 119 but Hemsworth’s reply fell narrowly short when they were dismissed for 96, despite opener Phil Crapper’s 34.

Allerton Bywater are still looking for their first win after losing by seven wickets at Brodsworth Main.

Number eight batsman Joshua Clements (26) was the solitary batsman in double figures as Allerton were skittled for 71.

Matthew Thompson (2-21) snapped up two early Brodsworth wickets but they recovered to comfortably knock off the runs.

Streethouse have a six-point lead over second-placed Fairburn in Division One.

Captain Brent Law (56) led Streethouse’s fightback against last season’s Division Two champions Rossington Main after Jonathan Hughes and Damian Bowles were quickly dismissed.

Hughes was out for a duck after hammering an unbeaten 194 on the opening day.

Law received splendid support from Johannes Van Ee (35) and Mark Robinson (33) as Streethouse closed on 219.

Andrew Gardiner’s 41 was in vain for Rossington who were toppled for 149 by by Van Ee (3-50), Scott Bland (3-48) and Muhammad Fayyaz (3-50).

Fairburn, who finished fourth last season, maintained their unbeaten start with a four-wicket win against Old Sharlston.

Guy Abdy (6-40 from 14 overs) limited Sharlston to 231-9 which included a superb 88 off 81 balls by Jase Ball who smashed three sixes and ten fours.

Tom Craig (36) was Sharlston’s next highest scorer.

Captain Ryan Greatrick (65), Jake Abdy (66) and Mark Abdy (33) batted excellently as Fairburn timed their run chase to perfection. They overhauled the target with seven balls remaining.

Ackworth bounced back from losing at Hooton Pagnell on the first day by defeating Hatfield Town by two wickets.

Frickley Colliery got off the mark at the second attempt with a seven-wicket win against Askern.

Mohammed Ayub (4-52), Jasonn Mills (3-71) and Lee Capstick (2-24) dismissed Askern for 184 which included 64 by opener Aaron Gillies.

Openers Mohammed Shoaib (68) and Jack Parkinson (36) gave Frickley’s reply a good start by putting on 67.

Andy Wathey chipped in with a half-century as Frickley eased home in 39.4 overs.

South Kirkby pipped Barnby Dun by two runs in the top-flight’s closest finish of the day.

Jake Rimmington (42) and Stephen Ashworth (39) top-scored in Kirkby’s total of 189-8.

It proved just enough because Barnby were all out for 187 off the penultimate ball of the game.

Kirkby’s Dean Woolsey grabbed 3-49 and David Rollin 2-28.

Hooton Pagnell suffered their first defeat this season at West Bretton.

Callum Howie (46) and Matthew Harrison (30) led Hooton to 195-9 but it wasn’t enough to deny West Bretton a three-wicket win.

Bretton’s reply was in trouble at 21-2 but they had the match-winners in David Hoyle (57no) and Keith Whitehouse (48) who helped them reach their target in 43.5 overs.

Hooton’s defeat was tough on opening bowler Steve Hardaker who had figures of 4-37 from 14 overs.