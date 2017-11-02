Jones is a debut hit as Hemsworth make it three wins on the spin

Hemsworth RUFC continued their improvement following promotion to Yorkshire Division Three as they made it three wins on the bounce away to Leeds Medics and Dentists.

The convincing 34-12 win lifted Hemsworth up to sixth place in the table as they followed up previous successes against Castleford and Leeds Modernians by running in four tries.

Centre Joe Thompson sent them on the way with the opening try, a great individual effort from outside the 22.

Ben Brailsford converted then added a penalty as Medics infringed to make it 10-0.

The hosts hit back just before half-time, scoring an unconverted try following sustained pressure.

In the second half strong work in the forwards finished off by debutant second rower Dan Jones enabled Hemsworth to stretch their lead again with Brailsford tagging on the extras.

Adam Jones then scored a superb try after some outstanding build-up play with some 12 phases paving the way. Brailsford’s conversion made it 24-5.

Medics hit back with a breakaway try and conversion against the run of play, but any hopes of a comeback were thwarted when Dan Jones came up with his second try as he again backed himself near the line. Brailsford’s conversion and a penalty five minutes from time completed the scoring.

Hemsworth’s enthusiasm and determination to work hard for each other shone through with Adam Jones’ work rate and defence earning him the Verus Property Solutions MOM.

Hemsworth are at home to seventh-placed Skipton this Saturday (2.15pm).