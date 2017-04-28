Hughes blasts unbeaten 194 on opening day

Opener Jonathan Hughes hammered five sixes and 28 fours in an unbeaten 194 off 140 balls as Streethouse started their Pontefract and District League Division One campaign in style.

Hughes steered Streethouse to a formidable 329-5 at West Bretton whose reply fell well short on 259-7, despite Tony Rushforth’s unbeaten 111 off 85 deliveries.

Fairburn were involved in a dramatic finish at last season’s Division Two champions Rossington Main.

Skipper Ryan Greatrick (32) top-scored as Fairburn posted 173-8 and Rossington were all out for an identical total after Scott Wood (30) and Roy Nelson (1no) had put on 19 for the last wicket.

Rossington were 173-9 with three overs remaining when Paul Clark bowled Wood to earn Fairburn a tie.

Guy Abdy (6-41 from 14 overs ) was Fairburn’s best bowler.

Ackworth lost by six wickets at Hooton Pagnell after Matthew Harrison (5-32) and Steve Hardaker (3-36) routed them for 96.

Frickley Colliery’s batting also let them down in an 85-run defeat at Barnby Dun.

Chasing Barnby’s 186-7 that featured an unbeaten 75 by Mark Brightmore, Frickley were toppled for 101 by Carl Dykes (4-25) and Phil Decent (3-17).

Former Crofton captain Richard Cooper was an important contributor to Old Sharlston’s four-wicket victory against South Kirkby.

Dale McMullan (3-27), Luke Reeves (2-20) and Wayne Walker (2-21) limited Kirkby to 127-9 which included 39 by James Scott.

Cooper hit 37 as Sharlston knocked off the runs with seven overs to spare, despite Stephen Ashworth’s 3-26 and Adam Rollin’s 2-23.

David Longley (6-36), Sachira Madapatha (4-56), Andrew O’Grady (55no) and Aaron Gillies (50) led Askern to a seven-wicket success at Hatfield Town whose defeat was tough on Paul Davies (83).

Hemsworth were the only Division Two team to win at home on the opening day when they defeated Notton by 157 runs .

All the other five fixtures resulted in away victories.

Mitchell Crapper (55), Bailey Mathews (38) and James Gorton (28) guided Hemsworth to 221 and Jack Heritage (4-18) and Mathews (4-15) skittled Notton for 64 in just 27 overs.

Rob Sperrin smashed 10 sixes and 12 fours in a whirlwind unbeaten 134 in Glasshoughton’s nine wicket win at Rothwell.

Sperrin put on 175 for the second wicket with Harry Wilkinson (38no) as the Castleford side overhauled Rothwell’s 183-7 in 27.1 overs.

Simon Booth (72) led Rothwell’s scoring and Alex Clemo (3-46) was Glasshoughton’s most successful bowler.

Danny Robinson (27) and Martin Clayton (23) were the only batsmen who made an impact as Featherstone were dismissed for 106 in a seven-wicket defeat against Darton.

Gareth Portman (27) and David Danks (13) were the only batters who reached double figures for Allerton Bywater as they collapsed to 72 all out in 131 run defeat against Stainborough.

Allerton’s Matthew Thompson and Portman each claimed three wickets.

Replying to Brodsworth Main’s 217-7, Knottingley were all out for 144, despite a battling 29 by captain Adrew Lund.

Andrew Warren (81), Josh Rutherford (57), Craig Richardson (4-42) and Josh Bell (3-21) shone for Brodsworth.

James Pearson (64), Lewis Longstaff (38) and Matthew Daniel (5-32) steered Whitley Bridge to a five-wicketsuccess at Crigglestone.

Neighbours Hundhill Hall and Thorpe Audlin made winning starts in Division Three.

Ben Dunn-Birch’s unbeaten 36 guided Hundhill to a seven-wicket win against Newton Hill who were bowled out for 76 by Reece Johnson (4-20), Sam Malyan (3-4) and Simon Jewitt (2-20).

Thorpe’s Matthew Faulkner (4-28), Scott Murray (3-16) and Josh Liddle (3-6) routed Bullcroft Main for 61 but Thorpe’s batsmen then made hard work of achieving a two wicket win.

Martin Rhodes (70), Jonathasn Nickerson (55) and James Cosgrove (5-34) gave Streethouse the upper hand against Nostell whose best performers were Jamie Buttery (4-58) and Paul Dalby (34).

Promoted Hemsworth made a disappointing start in Division Five East with a four-run defeat at Brodsworth Main.

Buck Rees-McClure (3-21), Steve Perks (3-22), Steven Biddulph (2-13) and Billy Briggs (2-33) bowled excellently to dismiss Brodsworth for 97.

In reply, Hemsworth slumped to 55-8 and although Chris Bird (25no) and Stephen Carter (24) led a fightback they fell just short.

Anyone interested in joining Hemsworth should contact Jason Garrick at jason_garrick@hotmail.com

Ian Raynor (79), Andy Clegg (61), Benn Raynor (39no), Nathan Beck (3-16), Andy Clegg (2-17) and Harry Dodd (2-6) were outstanding in Fairburn’s 100-run win against Rossington Main.

All-rounder Jason Picken (50 and 4-7) was Featherstone’s match-winner at Thurnscoe Institute.

Openers Will Thorne (50) and Chris Charlton (49) led Whitley Bridge to a nine-wicket win against Knottingley who were restricted to 123 by Adam Vodden (4-41), Thorne (3-22) and Diljit Singh (3-17).

Daniel Hayes (35) and Gordon Davis (32) were Knottingley’s main scorers.

Lucas Whipp (5-10) and Connor Boulton (2-16) were the architects of Glasshoughton’s three-wicket win against Rothwell in Division Five West.

In Division Four, Jack Hart and Joe Angell struck half-centuries in Ferrybridge Power Station’s total of 182-8 against Hatfield who were toppled for 58 by Keith Lumb (4-20) and Hart (3-18).

Nigel Malyan (68), Daniel Malyan-Walker (66) and Kevin Booth (41no) put Netherton’s bowlers to the sword as Ackworth raced to 275-4. Craig Walker (4-29), Dean Mathews (4-16) and Shaun Longfield (2-4) routed Netherton for 58.

Thorpe Audlin were indebted to Ricky Hindmarch (5-32) and Peter Liddle (64no) for a two-wicket victory at Hensall in Division Six East.

Hundhill Hall lost a low-scoring game at Sykehouse by nine runs after Tristan Oselton (3-13), Mitchell Bullock (2-24) and Tony Watson (2-5) had bowled out the home side for 87.