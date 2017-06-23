Hitting sixes is elementary for Watson

STREETHOUSE’S lead in Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Three was cut to seven points when they lost by four wickets at lowly Hensall.

Martin Rhodes (76) led Streethouse to 158 which Hensall overhauled in 25.5 overs, with Richard Watson hammering seven sixes in a rapid 63.

Hundhill Hall were far too good for Bullcroft Main.

Richard Earnshaw (81), Jack Gascoigne (75), Simon Jewitt (36no), Simon Leach (35) and Ben Dunn-Birch (32) batted excellently as the East Hardwick side raced to 306-5.

Scott Latimer (6-30) and Reece Johnson (2-23) sent Bullcroft’s reply reeeling from 42-2 to 62 all out.

Thorpe Audlin won by eight wickets at Bentley Colliery who were bowled out for 113 by Chris Roughley (4-44), Scott Murray (3-16) and Josh Liddle (2-24).

Liddle (62) and Roughley (36no) also shone with the bat as Thorpe knocked off the runs in 17.4 overs.

Simon Smales hit 61, Tony Holmes bagged 5-21 and Imran Diwan snapped up 4-17 as Pollington beat Kilnhurst Colliery by 115 runs.

James Horbury (76), Kevin Booth (52), Daniel Malyan-Walker (33no) and Craig Walker (3-36) were outstanding for Division Four leaders Ackworth in an 82-run success against South Kirkby.

Gary Mitchell (88) led Kirkby’s scoring and Jack Danks (4-62) was their most successful bowler.

Ferrybridge Power Station lost by 132 runs at Pledwick when they managed only 117, replying to the home side’s formidable total of 249-7.