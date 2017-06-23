Hemsworth maintain promotion bid by crushing lowly Allerton

HEMSWORTH Miners Welfare maintained their Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Two promotion challenge by easily beating winless bottom team Allerton Bywater.

Opener Gareth Portman’s battling 38 was in vain as Max Heritage (4-28), Jack Heritage (2-24) and Robbie Crapper (2-1) routed 10-man Allerton for 84.

Skipper Phil Crapper hit 47 as second-placed Hemsworth coasted to a nine-wicket win in 11.5 overs.

Hemsworth are 18 points adrift of leaders Brodsworth Main who beat Crigglestone by eight wickets after Craig Richardson (6-30) and Josh Bell (3-12) skittled the Wakefield team for 56.

Glasshoughton won by 69 runs at Knottingley.

Liam Hopton (94) and Alex Clemo (57) led the run spree as Glasshoughton piled up 260-8.

Chamila Wijesinghe (5-65) was Knottingley’s best bowler.

Knottingley’s top three batsmenb Andrew Lund (45), Graeme Larrington (37) and Edward Wilson (21) gave their reply a solid start but they were eventually bowled out for 191 by Clemo (5-53) and Rob Sperrin (4-62).

Featherstone lost by 120 runs at home to Stainborough who were indebted to Declan French (54) and Jack Steers (44) as they posted 208.

Myles Robinson (5-28), Jamie Robinson (3-44) and David Hiorns (2-39) were Featherstone’s wicket-takers.

Tom Reid (6-28), Lewis Shepherd (2-29) and Joe McLee (2-25) dismissed Featherstone for 88. Their top scorer was Tom Wragg (22), batting at number eight.

George Wright (53) was the only batsman who made an impression as Whitley Bridge fell for 133 in a 10-wicket loss against Darton.

Ben Wood (5-52), Andrew Wood (69no and 3-1) and Nick Hunter (49no) shone for Darton.

Andy Humphrys (123) and Simon Booth (110) guided Rothwell to 287-5 against Notton who managed only 106, with Oliver Lightfoot snapping up 4-26.

Division One leaders Streethouse’s eight-match winning start ended when they were held to a tie by neighbours Old Sharlston.

Dale McMullan (6-23 from 14 overs) limited Streethouse to 208-8 which included 44 by skipper Brent Law and an unbeaten 38 from number nine batsman Scott Bland.

Jase Ball (65no) held Sharlston’s reply together.

He shared an unbroken last wicket stand of 41 with Luke Reeves (23no) as Sharlston finished on 208-9 at the end of a dramatic final over.

Second-placed West Bretton narrowed the gap at the top to 29 points by beating Frickley Colliery by 85 runs.

An opening 93-run stand between Jonny Winwood (70) and Luke Smith (41) put Bretton on their way to 256-8 which also featured 67 by Ben Summers.

Matthew Rushforth (6-42) and Winwood (3-49) reduced Frickley’s reply to 39-5 and although Lovepreet Singh (38), Mohammed Ayub (31) and Blacker Cameron (28no) led a fightback they were all out for 171.

Fairburn bounced back from the previous weekend’s two defeats with an eight-wicket victory at Hooton Pagnell.

George Smith (5-30) and Paul Clark (3-31) toppled Hooton for 144, despite opener Luke Lodge’s 62.

Nick Kirton smashed three sixes and 12 fours in an unbeaten 77 off 67 balls as Fairburn overhauled the target in 22.1 overs.

Ackworth won by one wicket at South Kirkby.

Openers Jake Rimmington (84) and Steve Secker (32) top scored in Kirkby’s total of 207.

Ackworth’s Dale Longfield claimed 5-56 and Chris Wathen 4-43.

In reply, Regen Spencer hit a vital 35 as Ackworth scraped home with one over to spare, despite Dave Rollin’s 6-56 from 14 overs.

Andrew O’Grady struck 80 in Askern’s three-run win at Barnby Dun whose defeat was tough on skipper David Barrett (116).

Rossington Main trounced Hatfield Town by 159 runs thanks mainly to Joel Evans (76), Greg Mann (43) and Dinuka Madapatha (4-22).