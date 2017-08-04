Hatfield go close to beating leaders Streethouse for second time

Have your say

HATFIELD Town went close to to inflicting runaway Pontefract and District Cricket League Division One leaders Streethouse’s first league defeat this season.

Aftere losing at Hatfield in the Dyson-Skidmore Trophy semi-finals two weeks earlier, Streethouse nearly came unstuck again last Saturday. They scraped a three-run win that kept them 32 points clear of closest rivals Fairburn who beat Frickley by 57 runs.

Kevin Marshall (5-37), James Stewart (3-44) and Shehzad Hussain (2-43) bowled out Streethouse for 147 which featured an unbeaten 48 by Kyle Cleobury and 22 from Paul Langley, batting at number nine.

Damian Bowles claimed 4-19 and Scott Bland, Muhammad Fayyaz and James Cosgrove each took two wickets as Hatfield were dismissed for 144, despite Muhammad Adeel’s 46.

Nick Kirton (87) and Craig Piggott (50) put on 113 for the second wicket as Fairburn piled up 267-5 which also included an unbroken 58-run stand between Brian Devine (37no) and Mark Abdy (31no).

Mohammed Shoaib (93) and Lovepreet Singh (67) led Frickley’s reply with a 138-run partnership as they reached 182-2 before Paul Clark (5-50) and Piggott (4-45) sent them collapsing to 210 all out.

Danny Bridges (73) and Joe Seddon (43) led Ackworth’s scoring in a three wicket defeat at Askern, for whom Aaron Gillies struck 46.

Ackworth host Hatfield Town in the Dyson-Skidmore Trophy final this Sunday (1pm start).

Old Sharlston and Hooton Pagnell both collected 11 points from a tie.

Chasing Old Sharlston’s 185, Hooton finished on an identical total.

An unbroken third-wicket partnership between Adam Rollin (69no) and Liam Rollin (63no) steered South Kirkby to an eight-wicket win at Rossington Main who were dismissed for 178 by Liam Rollin (3-24), Stephen Ashworth (3-18), Shane Payne (2-30) and Neil Johnson (2-45).

Captain Kieren Dinnage smashed 15 sixes and 20 fours in an unbeaten 224 off 124 balls as Barnby Dun raced to the day’s highest total of 328-6 against West Bretton who managed only 180.

Luke Smith (58) and Joseph Gott (46) were Bretton’s top scorers.

Glasshoughton and Hemsworth Miners Welfare are level on points in second place in Division Two, 12 points adrift of leaders Brodsworth Main.

Alex Clemo (67no), Harry Wilkinson (54) and William Newton (36) guided Glasshoughton to 230-6 at Stainborough who were toppled for 110 by Noor Sahaq (3-26) and Clemo (3-39).

Max Heritage (45 and 2-29), Jason Garrick (30), Jake Taberner (4-20) and Mark Webster (3-21) were Hemsworth’s match winners as they bounced back from the previous week’s defeat against Glasshoughton by beating table-toppers Brodsworth by 31 runs.

Edward Wilson hit six sixes and 15 fours in a magnificent 131 off 139 deliveries in Knottingley’s 73-run victory at Rothwell.

Captain Andrew Lund (36) and Jack Pugh (24) were the other main contributors to Knottingley’s total of 252-7.

Chamila Wijesinghe (3-24) and Tony Dove (3-27) ended Rothwell’s reply at 179.

Featherstone’s poor batting display was punished at Crigglestone.

David Hiorns (4-36), Todd Davis (3-51) and Danny Robinson (2-26) restricted Crigglestone to 168 but Featherstone were all out for 77, with Jamie Robinson (28) and Jack Hiorns (13) the only batsmen in double figures. Crigglestone’s Mathew Williamson snapped up 6-27 from 10.4 overs.

Opener Danny Alderson’s battling 41 was in vain for strugglers Allerton Bywater against Whitley Bridge.

Sam Lodge (3-12), Mathew Daniel (2-39), Will Thorne (2-20) and Chris Welburn (2-7) routed Allerton for 93 which Whitley easily overhauled thanks to Lodge (46no) and Lewis Longstaff (33no).

Ben Wood (4-14) and Andrew Wood (4-24) were the architects of Darton’s eight-wicket success at Notton.

A superb 119 by Jamie Evans was the highlight of Thorpe Audlin’s 109-run win against Division Three rivals Hensall.

Josh Liddle (51) and Scott Murray (46) also put Hensall’s bowlers to the sword as Thorpe posted 253-6.

Josh Liddle (2-24 from 14 overs) kept Hensall’s reply at 144-9 which included 77 by Richard Whaley.

Dylan Bowles (59) and Martinn Rhodes (46no) led second-placed Streethouse to a six-wicket win against Pollington, for whom Tony Holmes hit an unbeaten half century.

Replying to Yorkshire Main’s 220-4, Hundhill Hall were skittled for 67, with Dave Walton finishing unbeaten on 29.

Division Four title-chasers Ackworth eased to a 118-run win against Hatfield.

Captain Kevin Booth and Gareth Webber both hit half centuries in Ackworth’s total of 153 and Craig Walker picked up 6-17 off eight overs as Hatfield fell for 35.

Ackworth are three points adrift of leaders Pledwick.

Chasing Pledwick’s score of 232-4, South Kirkby slumped to 47 all out, with opener Glenn Mitchell (16) the only batsman in double figures.

Joe Angell (47) led Ferrybridge Power Station to 136 against Stainborough who were routed for 97 by Stuart Ellison who had remarkable figures of 7-8 in a 13-over spell that featured eight maidens.

John Pinder (28) and Matthew Pinder (4-54) were Frickley’s best players in a 124-run defeat against Fenwick.

Ryhill and Havercroft rocked Bob Martindale Memorial Trophy winners Crigglestone’s hopes of completing a league and cup double by beating them by six wickets.

Johnny Lawton bagged 5-3 from seven overs to rout Crigglestone for 68 and he then hit an unbeaten 46 as Ryhill knocked off the runs.

Pledwick are now level on points at the top of Division Six West with Crigglestone, with two matches in hand, after crushing Calder Grove.

Captain Dan Ferguson struck an unbeaten 63 for runaway Division Six East leaders Hundhill Hall in their victory at Hensall.

Ferrybridge Power Station narrowly lost at Nostell.

Scott Taylor (3-18 from 12 overs), Adam Briddon (2-15) and Paul Snowdon (2-19) limited Nostell to 105-9.

Opener Craig Bond (30) and Graham Dewhirst (22) provided the backbone of Nostell’s total which proved just enough because Ferrybridge were all out for 97, despite Sam Angell’s 34.

Nostell’s Andy Rhodes snapped up 5-25 from 10 overs, Simon Wilson took 3-33 and Morgan Whelan chipped in with 2-25.

Division Five East leaders Hemsworth Miners Welfare won by 84 runs at Thurnscoe Institute who managed only 110, replying to the visitors’ total of 194-3.

Hemsworth are 22 points clear of closest rivals Barnby Dun who were 105-run winners at Featherstone.

Richard Colley (2-44 from 11 overs) was Featherstone’s most successful bowler as Barnby posted 208-7 after openers Lee McMahon (88) and Ben Salter (47) gave them an excellent start.

Josh Hepworth (45) tried hard to hold Featherstone’s reply together but he lacked support.

However, Featherstone managed to hold out at 103-9 at the end of their 40 overs thanks to an unbroken last wicket partnership between Russell Coyne and Joseph Lee who both finished unbeaten on 19.

Third-placed Fairburn beat Brodsworth Main who were routed for 43 by Lee Dobson (5-12) and Robbie Bancroft (2-5).

Fairburn lost five wickets before they overhauled the target in 16.2 overs.

Paul Green, batting at number eight, hammered a sparkling 71 as Knottingley recovered from a shaky start to reach 167 against Rossington Main.

Main’s reply was soon in trouble against Knottingley’s opening bowlers Mark Swales (4-16) and Daniel Hayes (4-26).

Bradley Davis chipped in with 1-12 as Main fell for 73.

Eggborough Power Station defeated Askern by one wicket.

Calum Maxwell (4-24), James Brook (3-12) and Lee Dowson (2-18) sent 10-man Askern reeling from 42-2 to 81 all out.

Cameron Cooper (20) and Ashley Shaw (17) led Eggborough’s reply but they were given anxious moments by Nick Bisby (3-16) and Ellis Meek (3-5) before the last pair Matthew Dowson and Lee Dowson saw them to victory in the 23rd over.

Notton conceded their Division Five West match at Glasshoughton.