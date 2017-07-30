Future wheelchair basketball success beckons for Hemsworth student

Hemsworth Community Academy Post-16 student Oscar Kemp is firmly on track to becoming a Great Britain wheelchair basketball star player and Paralympian of the future.

Oscar has made the progression from Division Four to Division Three in the National League with the Wakefield Whirlwinds and, as top scorer in the 2016-17 campaign, helped the team finish top of the Midlands and North-West Division, with a sensational unbeaten record all season.

And in the Division Three play-offs, at Worcester University, Oscar helped Whirlwinds to more success when they came away with a bronze medal.

Oscar was born with cerebral palsy, a lifelong condition that affects movement and co-ordination.

Furthermore, two years ago, he suffered a serious setback when he sustained a double compound fracture of his right arm and had a supportive rod inserted.

But that wasn’t going to stop him from playing the sport he loves. Training twice a week with the Whirlwinds, based at Featherstone Sports Centre, paid off and his impressive performances earned him a place in the starting five.

He has also recently joined an elite group of U19s who train with one of the GB coaches.

Last season, he was selected to represent Yorkshire in the National Junior Championships and was a reserve for the North of England squad in the National School Games.

This season he’s gone one better, not only making the Yorkshire under 19s team but also earning selection for the North of England in the School Games, to be held in Loughborough in September.

Oscar is still playing in a sports chair loaned from the Whirlwinds, but to help him step up to GB under 19s level, he has now ordered a specialist RGK Elite sportschair.

It has been partly paid for but Oscar is now hoping to raise £1,300 to cover the rest of the cost of his chair.

To boost the fundraising effort, Oscar completed the considerable challenge of shooting 300 baskets in one hour at Hemsworth Academy last week.

Anyone wishing to support Oscar’s fundraising efforts or who may be interested in sponsoring him throughout the season should call 07727176439 or the Whirlwinds coach on 07495833228.