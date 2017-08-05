Four new club records set in last league match

ATHLETES FROM Pontefract Athletics Club had victories in 20 events and set four club records in the fourth and last match of the season at Wakefield in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League.

In a very competitive fixture, the Pontefract club could only manage to finish third out of the four clubs taking part, but this was still sufficient to retain their place in Division One next year.

The match result was: 1 Longwood, 555 points; 2 Keighley, 482; 3 Pontefract, 400; 4 Skyrac, 352.

Pontefract’s Harrison Marsh recorded three victories in the under 13 boys events.

Harrison set a club record of 11.3 seconds when winning the 80 metres. He was also the first over the line in the 150 metres in 21.3 seconds and he achieved another first place in the long jump with 3.81 metres.

Tracy Anaman had three victories in the under 17 ladies events. These came in the 200 metres, in which she set a club record of 27.4 seconds, the 100 metres (13.4 seconds) and the shot putt (7.29 metres).

Yorck Newrick also had three victories in the under 15 boys events. Yorck set a club record of 12.76 metres when winning the shot putt. He also won the hammer with 25.19 metres and the discus with 22.37 metres.

The fourth club record came in the under 15 girls 4 x 100 metres relay when the Pontefract team of Abigail Clegg, Alex Linder, Emily McConchie and Maisie Heptinstall finished in 56.8 seconds.

Cameron Howes won the under 17 men’s high jump with an excellent clearance of 1.80 metres. He also won the 100 metres hurdles in 16.6 seconds and finished second in the 200 metres in 25.8 seconds.

Jasmine Bate won the under 15 girls hammer with a throw of 27.39 metres.

She also won the shot putt with 8.68 metres and came second in the high jump with 1.40 metres.

Caitlin Howes won the under 13 girls shot putt with 6.38 metres.

She also came second in the high jump with 1.25 metres and second in the long jump with 3.78 metres.

Jack Rollin won the under 13 boys 75 metres hurdles in 15.9 seconds and he also came second in the shot putt with 5.57 metres.

Other event winners from the Pontefract club were Jack Mattison in the under 15 boys 80 metres hurdles (14.5 seconds), Jack Dale in the under 13 boys high jump (1.40 metres) and Sophia Yates in the under 13 girls long jump (3.87 metres).

Lucy Hillary came second in the under 15 girls hammer with 22.39 metres and second in the discus with 18.16 metres.

Niamh Atkinson finished second in the under 13 girls 150 metres in 22.3 seconds, second in the 1,200 metres in four minutes 24.7 seconds and second in the shot putt with 5.82 metres.

Robert Bate was second in the under 17 men’s high jump with 1.60 metres.

Robert also finished runner up in the shot putt event with 7.59 metres.

Luke Shillito was second in the under 15 boys hammer with 14.14 metres.

Jack Kinnear came second in the under 17 men’s 100 metres with a time of 14.3 seconds.