Foundation will hold charity event at Pontefract’s Tuesday meeting

THE second of Pontefract’s Art of Racing meetings this season is on Tuesday.

It promises to be another great day for both racing fanatics and those going racing for the first time.

Pontefract are looking for seven guest tipsters to preview one race each on the day. These form experts will then visit the course on the day to share their knowledge to other racegoers before their race takes place.

They are also looking for those with a keen eye for the horses to join them to pick out the best turned out horse in each race as well. Anyone wishing to be considered for either of those should contact the racecourse on 01977 781307 or email info@pontefract-races.co.uk.

The feature on the track is the Weatherbys GSB Pipalong Stakes - named after one of the best northern sprinting fillies in recent years. The race always produces a decent filly or mare as it’s the last opportunity for the fairer sex to gain listed ‘black type’ over this trip.

Former winners include the likes of Chorist, Red Bloom and Gifted Girl who all went on to compete at the highest level. Last year’s winner Spirit Raiser fought of a host of in form fillies for red hot trainer James Fanshawe who took the Northumberland Plate last weekend.

The meeting kicks off with the Dianne Nursery handicap for two year olds. It’s one of the first handicaps for two year olds to be run this season.

The Pontefract Sports and Education Foundation hold a charity event throughout this day and three of the races on the card are sponsored by their supporters. Sochall Smith Chartered Accountants, Pontefract Squash and Leisure Club and People’s Holdings are all fervent supporters of the foundation who aim to promote the advancement of education and sport amongst the underprivileged and disadvantaged in the Pontefract district.

There’s a varied supporting card including the 33rd running of the £14,000 King Richard III Stakes Handicap.

The race commemorates the granting of a Royal Charter to the Borough of Pontefract in 1484 and the successful owner will receive a perpetual challenge trophy provided by Pontefract Civic Society.