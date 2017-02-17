Findlay’s fantastic try seals dramatic win for Hemsworth

Hemsworth gave their Yorkshire Division Four promotion hopes a huge boost with Saturday’s dramatic 25-21 victory over Rotherham Phoenix at Moxon Fields.

Phoenix, who started the game just one point behind second-placed Hemsworth, were 21-18 ahead in the dying seconds when winger Dave Findlay scored a magnificent match-winning try from a 75-yard move involving nearly all the home side’s backs.

The move looked as though it might break down when a Phoenix player got a hand to the ball, but Findlay managed to parry it into the air before plunging over at the corner for a sensational score that was goaled by Ben Brailsford who finished with two conversions and two penalty goals.

Brailsford’s two penalties early in the second half proved crucial in the final analysis.

Findlay earlier showed great footwork to grab his first try while Rhys Coates scored Hemsworth’s other touchdown from a flowing move. Luke Townend was the MOM for his tremendous work rate.

Hemsworth head coach Adam Bradley was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “The grit and character shown by our players in Saturday’s victory was testament to the spirit of the entire team.”