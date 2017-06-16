Fairburn’s trophy hopes rocked by double setback

FAIRBURN’S trophy hopes were hit by a double setback in Pontefract and District Cricket League last weekend.

They are 42 points adrift of Division One leaders Streethouse after losing to them by nine wickets on Saturday.

Fairburn crashed out of the Dyson-Skidmore Trophy with a 110-run loss against Division Two side Hemsworth Miners Welfare the next day.

Streethouse made it eight wins from eight league games after Muhammad Fayyaz (4-22), Scott Bland (2-23), Johannes Van Ee (2-34) and Damian Bowles (2-14) sent Fairburn reeling from 42-0 to 113 all out.

Opener Jonathan Hughes finished unbeaten on 45 as Streethouse knocked off the runs.

Streethouse lost by four wickets at East Ardsley in the National Village Cup’s West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Humberside regional group final the next day after being bowled out for 127.

Streethouse’s Damian Bowles hit 51, Johannes Van Ee claimed 4-21 and Scott Bland 2-28.

Fairburn’s batting again let them down at Hemsworth on Sunday.

Skipper Phil Crapper (37) top-scored as Hemsworth posted 177-8 and Max Heritage (3-9), James Gorton (3-13) and Jack Heritage (3-23) routed Fairburn for 67.

Hemsworth visit Frickley in the quarterfinals on July 2.

Frickley eased to a six-wicket win against Ackworth in Saturday’s Division One game.

Mohammed Ayub (5-52), Jason Mills (3-60) and Lovepreet Singh (2-32) bowled out Ackworth for 211 which included 76 by Dave Harris.

Frickley overhauled the target with five overs to spare thanks to Mohammed Uzair Ali (61), Saj Khan (49no), Mohammed Shoaib (35) and Singh (28no).

South Kirkby ended their slump with a two-wicket win at Askern.

Liam Rollin (3-61) and Jacob Peacock (2-48) kept Askern at 212-7.

Peacock and Steve Secker struck half centuries as Kirkby got home with five balls remaining.

Jase Ball (5-33) and Ste Roberts (54no) were Sharlston’s match-winners against Barnby Dun.

West Bretton were indebted to Chris Degnan (4-45), Mohamed Uvais (3-48), David Hoyle (42) and Mark Hinchcliffe (39no) for a five-wicket success at Hatfield Town.

Chasing Rossington Main’s 185-8, Hooton Pagnell were skittled for 103 by Dinuka Madapathas (6-13).

Joshua John (4-53) and Scott Exley (37) were Hooton’s best performers.

Hemsworth maintained their Division Two promotion push by winning a low-scoring game against Knottingley.

Craig Larrington (25no) was Knottingley’s top scorer as they were toppled for 94 by Jack Heritage (5-32), Jake Taberner (2-18) and James Gorton (2-22).

Darren Green (3-26) and Tony Dove (2-10) gave Hemsworth’s batsmen problems but they eventually scraped a three-wicket win.

Alex Clemo (68), Rob Sperrin (54) and Noor Sahaq (37no) guided Glasshoughton to 220-7 against Darton who were dismissed for 126 by Jake Medley (5-11) and Sperrin (4-40).

James Speight (49n0) and Mathew Williamson (6-41) gave Crigglestone the upper hand against Rothwell.

Allerton Bywater v Featherstone, Notton v Whitley Bridge and Stainborough v Brodsworth Main were abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Division Three leaders Streethouse achieved a last-over three-wicket win against Hundhill Hall. Opener Simon Jewitt was bowled by Stuart Camm just one run short of his century in Hundhill’s total of 177.

Camm (3-40), James Cosgrove (3-41) and Craig Bryant (3-53) were Streethouse’s main wicket-takers.

Lee Stuckey (59no) and Jason Holmes (42) helped Streethouse reach their target with five balls remaining. Sam Malyan (2-38) was Hundhill’s most successful bowler.

There was no play in Thorpe Audlin’s home match against Yorkshire Main.