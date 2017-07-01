Everything about racing celebrated at Pontefract’s Monday meeting

PONTERFRACT’s InAugural Art of Racing meeting won an award at the prestigious Showcase Awards last year for its unique innovation.

The first of the track’s two Art of Racing meetings this season takes place next Monday.

It once again promises to be a great day for both racing fanatics and those going racing for the first time as the meeting celebrates everything about horse racing.

For those who think they know a bit about racing, the racecourse are looking for seven guest tipsters to preview one race each on the day.

Pontefract are also looking for those with a keen eye for the horses to join them to pick out the best turned out horse in each race as well. To considered for either of these roles, contact the racecourse on 01977 781307 or email info@pontefract-races.co.uk.

There will also be a beginners commentary booth for people to have a go at commentating on a race ‘behind the scenes’. Everyone taking part will be able to take home a recording of their commentary.

With bus trips to see the equine stars down at the start, as well as a mechanical horse for budding jockeys to try out and some superb racing, it promises to be a fun packed day with plenty going on.

On the track, the European Breeders Fund sponsor the two most valuable races on the card - the Fillies Handicap and the Spindrifter Conditions Stakes. The latter race honours Spindrifter who won an incredible 13 races as a two year old in 1980, three of which were at Pontefract.

The ebfstallions.com Fillies Handicap over six furlongs has been won for the last two years by Tim Easterby’s Gran Canaria Queen. With £15,000 on offer to the winner, there’s likely to be a host of fillies challenging for top honours next Monday.

The popular Lifetime in Racing Series host a five furlong sprint in honour of Roy Fowler. With a rich history in the sport, Roy is an unsung hero of the weighing room and has worked tirelessly behind the scenes as a jockey’s valet.

There are also three races on the card run in honour of dearly missed family members. Tony Perkins sponsors a couple of races on the card - a classified race in honour of his late grandfather Wilfred Underwood and a handicap for lady amateur riders celebrating the life of his father, JP. The Conway Family will again be remembering Wayne for the 10th consecutive year.

There are discounted tickets for those who book in advance. For details visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk