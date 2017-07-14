Evans smashes century in Thorpe Audlin’s easy victory

NEIGHBOURS HUNDHILL Hall and Thorpe Audlin steppped up their Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Three promotion challenges.

Ben Dunn-Birch (92), Simon Leach (41no) and Chris Walton (40) steered Hundhill to a seven-wicket win at Newton Hill who were kept at 200 by Sam Malyan (4-43) and Nathan Hurcomb (3-31). Newton Hill opener Russell Harris was out leg before just one run short of his century.

James Evans (104), Chris Roughley (43) and Scott Murray (40no) guided Thorpe Audlin to 208-3 at Bullcroft Main who were routed for 35 by Murray (6-18) and Faulkner (4-17).

Second-placed Streethouse’s title hopes were rocked when they were skittled for 49, replying to Nostell’s 116.

Division Four title-chasers Ackworth won by eight wickets at Netherton who were toppled for 85 by Craig Walker (6-43), Billy Briggs (2-33) and Luke Malone (2-16).

Ackworth are one point behind leaders Pledwick who were indebted to Chris Day’s unbeaten 63 for a two-wicket success against Fenwick.

Captain Gary Mitchell’s 79, which featured one six and 11 fours, was the highlight of South Kirkby’s total of 164 at Garforth.

Aimee Danks (5-30) and Jack Danks (4-19) bowled out Garforth for 101.

Richard Wood (13) and Jack Hart (10) were the only batsmen in double figures as Ferrybridge Power Station collapsed to 72 all out in an eight-wicket defeat at Hatfield Town.

Division Six East leaders Hundhill Hall are 47 points clear of second-placed Thorpe Audlin.

Dan Ferguson (38not) and Fred Gunthorpe (31) steered Hundhill to a nine-wicket win against Sykehouse who were limited to 86-8 by Jed Wilkinson (4-213), Ferguson (2-16) and David Crowther (2-9).

Thorpe Audlin lost ground on the leaders with a four-wicket home defeat against Hensall, for whom Chris Woodward hit 16 boundaries in a match-winning unbeaten 89.

Mark Lavery (3-23 from eight overs) was Thorpe’s best bowler.

Ferrybridge Power Station coasted to a nine-wicket victory against Normanton who were routed for 46.

Division Five East pacesetters Hemsworth Miners Welfare easily beat Brodsworth Main.

Openers Richard Locke (48) and Martyn Gorton (40) put Hemsworth on their way to a total of 182-4.

Stephen Carter took 5-19 and Steve Perks 4-31 as Brodsworth fell for 74.

Josh Hepworth (49), David Williamson (35no), Chris Appleyard (3-32) and Joe Colley (3-21) shone in Featherstone’s five-wicket win against Thurnscoe.

Ian Brown (43), Daniel Hayes (3-15) and Richard Hayes (3-16) led Knottingley to a nine-wicket win against Whitley Bridge.

Lee Dobson (32no), Nathan Beck (4-23), Andrew Atkinson (3-22) and Connor Jackson (2-17) made sure Fairburn had little difficulty defeating Rossington Main.

Liam Gale (6-15) and Ashley Shaw (50no) were outstanding as Eggborough beat Barnby Dun by three wickets.

In Division Five West, Glasshoughton were four wicket winners at Rothwell who were limited to 126-9 by Peter Cockroft (3-24), Lucas Whipp (2-36), Garret Dakin (2-37) and Tony Rusling (2-18).

Rusling hit 42 and Jordan Whipp 34 as Glasshoughton overhauled the target in 36.5 overs.

l Thorpe Audlin and Crigglestone will contest the Bob Martindale Memorial Trophy final on July 23.

In last Sunday’s semi-finals, Thorpe Audlin trounced Calder Grove by 200 runs and Crigglestone beat Pledwick by one wicket.

Matthew Kidd (74), Rich Caton (41) and Richard Harris (35) provided the backbone of Thorpe Audlin’s total of 228 and Harris (3-2), Ben Liddle (3-0) and Bailey Jones (2-4) routed Calder Grove for 28.

Danny Ansley’s 93 was in vain for Pledwick against Crigglestone for whom Kashif Akbar struck a match-winning unbeaten 47 and claimed 4-37.