Eight-day summer festival ends with family day meeting at Pontefract

Have your say

THE eight-day Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival starts with today’s (Saturday) meeting at Ripon.

It moves to Redcar tomorrow for the racecourse’s Help for Heroes Day.

This meeting is a family fun day with plenty to entertain the kids.

For party people, Beverley is the place to be on Monday, for a Carnival Night meeting.

Entertainment will include the New York Band, samba dancers and various carnival floats.

The festival continues with an afternoon meeting at Catterick next Wednesday.

It is followed by an evening meeting at Doncaster next Thursday when entertainment will include a DJ set from Radio One’s Scott Mills.

The festival on Friday, July 28, starts at Thirsk in the afternoon and moves to York for the evening. At York, racegoers will be treated to Jess Glynn live after racing.

Sky Bet Day is at York on Saturday, July 29. After racing, All Saints will be live on stage.

The final day of the festival is at Pontefract with a family day on Sunday, July 30.

The leading jockey of the festival will receive a cheque for £500 at Pontefract courtesy of TVF Promotions and will also get to present a cheque of £500 to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the supported charity of the festival.

The leading trainer will also be crowned. Mark Johnston will be the one to beat after holding this title for two years in a row. The winning trainer will get a rare night to relax at the Goldsborough Hall Hotel in Knaresborough.