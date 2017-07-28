Course’s second family day will have festival feel

THE SECOND family day this season at Pontefract on Sunday is also the final day of the tenth annual Go Racing In Yorkshire summer festival.

With racing taking place in the county throughout this week, there’s going to be a real festival feel to the days’ proceedings.

Trainers and jockeys will also be bidding to get that all important next win on the leader board as they aim to be top dog in their respective championships sponsored by Goldsborough Hall and TVF Promotions.

As has become the custom on Sundays at Pontefract, there’s a lot going on for the kids in the picnic enclosure. With kids’ rides, a circus, face painting and free sweets, activity books and racecards and free pony rides there’s plenty to keep the little ones occupied.

Eagle eyed kids need to keep a look out for the lucky golden horseshoe too - there’s a hamper of sweets to be won for the first person to find it.

On the track, Sky Bet support the main race on the card – the one mile listed Pomfret Stakes.

David O’Meara has farmed the race in recent years.

Custom Cut and Mondialiste have been sensational winners of recent runnings but it was Sir Michael Stoute who took the honours last year with Convey.

Tiesplanet.com sponsor the main supporting race - the £15,000 six furlong handicap while Pontefract and District Golf Club Ltd sponsor an interesting maiden over one mile which was won in 2016 by Khairaat.

Sir Michael Stoute’s four year old won two more races following his win at Pontefract and started favourite for the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot a few weeks ago.

There are some special family day tickets also available when booked in advance.

Two adults and their children can take advantage of a special price of just £23.

The new Sunday special packages are also selling fast.

For more details about the packages visit the racecourse website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk or telephone the track on 01977 781307.

Racing gets underway at 2pm and the gates open at 11.30am,