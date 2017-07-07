Collis and Binns shine in Frickley’s victory

TOM Collis hit 109 and Lewis Binns had superb figures of 9-20 from 13 overs in Frickley Colliery’s 125-run victory over Sykehouse in Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Four.

Jack Danks (43no) and Gary Mitchell (40no) shared an unbroken second-wicket partnership to steer South Kirkby to an easy win against Netherton who were bowled out for 111 by Jack Danks (4-8), James Handley (4-28) and Daniel Rollin (2-26).

Joe Angell (36), Stuart Ellison (3-23), Scott Taylor (2-22), Keith Lumb (2-33) and Paul Lumb (2-12) excelled as Ferrybridge beat Garforth.

Streethouse revived their Division Three title challenge by beating Bullcroft Main at Whinney Lane.

Martin Rhodes (69no) led Streethouse to a seven-wicket win after Mick Tucker (3-21), Stuart Camm (2-36) and James Rhodes (2-16) had dismissed Bullcroft for 1290.

Streethouse are seven points adrift of leaders Thurnscoe who won at Hundhill Hall.

Ben Dunn-Birch (41) and Jack Gascoigne (30) top scored in the East Eadwick side’s total of 169.

Thurnscoe were indebted to Rob Jones (45no) for a two-wicket win after Sam Malyan (5-37) and Simon Jewitt (3-64) had reduced them to 122-7.

Josh Liddle and all-rounder Scott Murray were in top form as Thorpe Audlin trounced Kilnhurst.

Opener Liddle hammered 77 and Murray 52 as Thorpe posted 229-5 and Murray (4-51) and Matthew Faulkner (3-44) then dismissed Kilnhurst for 117.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare maintained their Division Five East title bid by winning a low scoring game at Askern.

Hemsworth were all out for 103 after losing their last six wickets for just 30 runs. Gavin Stevens (27) and Chris Bird (25) were the top scorers.

Liam Murphy (4-17) and Stephen Carter (4-22) were Hemsworth’s match-winners as they toppled Askern for 86.

Hemsworth are four points behind leaders Barnby Dun and eight ahead of third-placed Fairburn.

All-rounder Bradley Davis hit 44 and picked up 5-19 from 11 overs in Knottingley’s 33-run victory at Brodsworth Main.

Whitley Bridge beat Featherstone by five wickets.

Skipper Dave Merrick (45) was Featherstone’s leading run-maker as they were bowled out for 113 by David Brunyard (4-4) and Andy Brown (2-18).

Sam Petitt hit 44 as Whitley won comfortably in 28.3 overs.

Drew Pearson (44) and Cameron Cooper (43) were Eggborough’s top scorers in a five-wicket loss against Rossington.

Glasshoughton were impressive winners against Division Five West title chasers Horbury Bridge.

Alex Clemo (77no) and Clinton Speight (50no) guided Glasshoughton to a nine-wicket victory after Speight (4-30), Garret Dakin (3-51) and Jordan Whipp (2-31) limited Horbury to 151.

Division Six East leaders Hundhill Hall suffered a setback with an 18-run defeat at second-placed Sykehouse.

Dan Ferguson (4-28), Mitchell Bullock (3-28) and Tristan Oselton (2-11) restricted Sykehouse to 117.

Hundhill looked handily placed when openers Sam Eastwood (37) and Ferguson (33) gave them a good start but none of their teammates reached doubles figures as Sykehouse’s Ben Colly picked up 4-2 from 4.4 overs.

Thorpe Audlin lost by two wickets at Nostell after being bowled out for 74, despite Matthew Kidd’s battling 25.

Nostell scraped home in the 28th over after Thorpe’s Bailey Jones (3-31), Mark Lavery (2-24), Sean Flynn (2-3) and Joe Lavery (1-7) had made them work hard.

Ryhill and Havercroft easily beat Division Six West strugglers Calder Grove who were skittled for 33 by Lee Waldron (3-9), Dale Evans (2-12), Richard Boldy (2-9) and Elliot Roberts (2-1).

Third-placed Ryhill knocked off the runs in 37 balls for the loss of just one wicket.

Captain Neil Thompson (59no), Junaid Yousaf (4-43) and Shoaib Khan (3-23) were leaders Crigglestone’s match-winners at Newton Hill.