Club’s top performers honoured at awards event

SOUTH Kirkby Colliery Cricket Club honoured some of the outstanding players in their various teams during the summer at a presentation at the MW Club on Saturday.

Councillor Lynne Whitehouse, Mayor of South Kirkby and Moorthorpe Town Council, presented Adam Guest with the Horace Clark Trophy for the best junior playing senior cricket and Reece Slater with the Unison junior player of the year award.

The John Morris Sporting achievement and development award was presented by John Morris to Kieron Blanchard. Mrs Doreen Cornwell presented the Maurice Cornwell junior clubman of the year prize to Owen Mitchell.

Liam Rollin won the first team bowling averages prize and players’ player of the year accolade, while Adam Rollin won the first team batting averages.

There was a hat-trick of prizes for Jack Danks who won the second-team’s players’ player of the year award and the batting and bowling averages.

The second team won the Mobfilm team of the year award, with Stephen Ashworth getting the Harry Carey award, Liam Rollin the senior player of the year trophy and Jacob Peacock the clubman of the year award.

The club’s flourishing junior teams were recognised. Sam Taylor won the under 11s manager’s player of the year and Sophia Taylor the manager’s clubman of the year. Headley Paul Keegan topped the batting averages, Tiger Payne the bowling averages and Elliott Secker was the outstanding fielder.

In the under 13s, Bailey Hopkins won the batting averages, Owen Mitchell the bowling, and Will Handley the fielding award. The manager’s player of the year was Reece Slater and the clubman Jacob Warburton.

Bailey Jones won both the under 15 batting and bowling averages, Kieron Savage being the top fielder. Reece Slater was the manager’s player of the year and Luke Shepherd the clubman, The under 17s saw Adam Guest head the batting averages and Connor Bennion take the bowling award.

Top fielder was Kieran Blanchard, with Bailey Hopkins the manager’s player and Reece Slater the clubman.