Ambience maintain title bid by trouncing Elephant

Glasshoughton Working Mens Club retained top spot in Pontefract and District Pool League witha 7-3 win against Angling Club.

Glasshoughton stayed three points clear of Upton Social Club who won 7-3 at Olde Tavern.

Ambience maintained their challenge with a 10-0 victory at Elephant.

Third-placed Ambience are 10 points adrift of Glasshoughton WMC.

Bottom team Hemsworth Miners Welfare, with just one win from 14 matches, were pipped 6-4 by Willow Park Club A.

Hemsworth are 11 points adrift of second bottom Willow Park Club B who lost 7-3 to Kellingley Club,

The league campaign resumes on Thursday, January 5, when the the fixtures are Byram Park A v Hemsworth MW, Upton Brookside v Olde Tavern, Upton Social Club v Kellingley Club, Willow Park Club A v Glasshoughton WMC, Angling Club v Elephant, Ambience v Byram Park B and Cutsyke WMC v Willow Park Club B.

RESULTS: Olde Tavern 3, Upton Social Club 7; Willow Park B 3, Kellingley Club 7; Byram Park B 6, Upton Brookside 0; Elephant 0, Ambience 10; Glasshoughton WMC 7, Angling Club 3; Hemsworth Miners Welfare 4, Willow Park Club A 6.

POSITIONS: Glasshoughton Working Mens Club played 14, won 13, points 106; Upton Social Club 14-13-103; Ambience 14-12-96; Olde Tavern 14-10-93; Upton Brookside 14-8-77; Cutsyke Working Mens Club 13-9-76; Byram Park A 13-9-73; Kellingley Club 14-4-62; Elephant 14-6-57; Willow Park Club A 14-5-54; Byram Park B 14-3-48; Angling Club 14-3-46; Willow Park Club B 14-1-41; Hemsworth Miners Welfare 14-1-30.