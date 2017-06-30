All-rounder Latimer shines in Hundhill Hall’s win

Scott Latimer and Dan Ferguson shared an oppening 117-run stand as Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Six East leaders Hundhill Hall beat Normanton by 56 runs.

Latimer struck two sixes and 11 fours in a sparkling 76 and Ferguson hit 40 to put Hundhill on their way to 199-9 which also included 33 by Tony Watson.

Latimer then snapped up 5-30 as Normanton fell for 143, despite opener Paul Simpson’s excellent 74.

Hundhill are 36 points clear of second-placed Thorpe Audlin who won by five wickets at Ferrybridge Power Station after Bailey Jones (3-39) limited the home side to 125-6.

Mark Arbon (50no) and Peter Liddle (30no) led Thorpe’s successful reply.

Ryhill and Havercroft’s Division Six West promotion challenge suffered a setback when they lost to second-placed Pledwick.

Lee Waldron (3-36), Luke Speight (3-43) and Richard Boldy (2-20) restricted Pledwick to 167-9 but Ryhill’s reply fell well short when they were all out for 117 despite 42 from Jeremy Sleight and 27 by Nathan Potton.

Fairburn were beaten at new leaders Barnby Dun in a Division Five East top of the table clash.

Lee Dobson (60), Ian Raynor (48) and Richard Holgate (32no) led Fairburn to 183-5 but it wasn’t enough to deny Barnby who recovered from losing their first three batsmen cheaply to knock off the runs thanks to captain James Copley’s undefeated 74.

Featherstone and Knottingley both suffered home defeats.

Gareth Boucher (38) and Richard Colley (38 and 3-49) were Featherstone’s best players against Eggborough, for whom Matthew Dowson hit 40 not out.

Replying to Thurnscoe’s 216-6, Knottingley were all for 65 in 23 overs.

Sam Pettit’s 35 was in vain for Whitley Bridge against Brodsworth whose total of 286-5 featured a century by Richard Hull.

In Division Five West, Glasshoughton lost by 41 runs at Normanton whose openers Alan Gledall (87) and Alan Parrish (35) provided the bulk of the home team’s total of 189. Glasshoughton’s veteran Peter Cockroft had figures of 6-33 from 10 overs.

Glasshoughton’s reply fell short on 148-5 despite the efforts of Mike Hegarty (33), Tony Rusling (31no) and Tony Gale (29).

Leaders Wakefield Thornes won by nine wickets at Old Sharlston who were limited to 122-9 by Jack Wood (5-30) and James Donachie (2-20). Stuart Taylor (33) led Sharlston’s scoring after all their top order batsmen were dismissed cheaply.

Openers Liam Webb (64no) and Adam Nasar (34) made sure Thornes ran out easy winners.

Horbury Bridge maintained their challenge by crushing nine-man Notton who were routed for 44 by Thomas Womersley (3-6) and Sam Perkin (2-0).

Thomas Buxton (59no and 3-39) and Michael Arris (51) led Calder Grove to a seven-wicket success at Rothwell.

Adrian Cundy struck 84 and Keith Whitehouse 70 not out as West Bretton beat Rothwell by seven wickets.