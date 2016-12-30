Albion Club are cut above Sawmill

HEMSWORTH AlbION Club won 6-1 at Sawmill in the South Elmsall, South Kirkby, Upton and Hemsworth Darts League.

Other results: Harewood and Upton Recreation Club B 2, South Elmsall United Services Club 5; Minsthorpe Hotel B 2, Moorthorpe Little Un 5; Hemsworth Conservative Club 4, Upton United Services Club 5; Moorthorpe Empire Club B 3, South Elmsall Brookside Club 4; Church House 1, Minsthorpe Hotel A 6; South Kirkby Cricket Club 2, Moorthorpe Empire Club A 5.

UPTON UNITED Services Club have a three point lead at the top of the JJ Leisure South Elmsall Pool League after beating Travellers Inn B 8-1.

Other results: The Hemsworth A 3, Minsthorpe Hotel 6; South Kirkby Independent Club A 6, Moorthorpe Recreation 3; South Elmsall United Services Club 5, Sawmill 4; Travellers Inn A 5, Common Rd Social 4; Upton Arms 4, The Hemsworth B 5; Hemsworth West End 6, South Kirkby Indep Club B 3; Upton Wrangbrook 1, South Elmsall Village 8.

CORONATION CLUB won 5-4 at champions Frickley Colliery Cricket Club in the South Elmsall Premier Darts League.

Junction and Carcroft achieved 6-3 victories at Hemsworth Alpha Club and Pretoria Club respectively.

FOUNDRY LANE B recorded two successive 8-0 wins in Knottingley Town Pool League, trouncing both Swan and Steampacket.

Progressive A were also in good form.

They beat Winston A 5-3 and defeated Progressive B 6-2.

Anvil suffered 5-3 defeats against both Railway and Winston A.

Winston B beat Progressive B 5-3 and Swan were 7-1 winners at Railway.