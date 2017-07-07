Abdy and Pugh go to town for Fairburn

SKIPPER Jake Abdy and James Pugh were outstanding as Fairburn maintained their Pontefract and District Cricket League Division One title challenge with Saturday’s 84-run victory at Hatfield Town.

Abdy clouted two sixes and 10 fours in a sparkling 79 as Fairburn recovered from 31-3 to post 177.

Pugh (5-24), Craig Piggott (3-27) and Guy Abdy (2-29) toppled Hatfield for 93.

Second-placed Fairburn remain 36 points adrift of runaway leaders Streethouse who stretched their unbeaten start to the league campaign to 11 matches at the half-way stage with a four-wicket success at Hooton Pagnell.

Muhammad Fayyaz (3-42), Scott Bland (2-57), James Cosgrove (2-23) and Damian Bowles (2-32) bowled out Hooton for 161 which included 27 apiece from captain Luke Lodge and Matthew Harrison. Hooton’s Steve Hardaker and Harrison, who had identical figures of 3-48, gave Streethouse’s batsmen problems but the visitors were rescued by Kyle Cleobury (59), Jonathan Hughes (47) and captain Brent Law (26no).

Ackworth won by 78 runs at Barnby Dun thanks to superb bowling by Bailey Matthews, Kieran McIntyre and Dale Longfield.

Ackworth were bowled out for 162 after failing build on the solid start provided by openers Scott Walker (50) and Danny Bridges (28).

But the total proved more than adequate because Bailey Matthews (4-010), McIntyre (3-40) and Longfield (3-21) routed Barnby for 84 in 33.3 overs.

Frickley Colliery won by six wickets at Rossington Main after Saj Khan (4-39), Mohammed Ayub (2-32) and Mohammed Shoaib (2-42) restricted the home side to 152-9.

Shoaib (65no), Inderjit Sinngh Hayre (39) and Andy Wathey (28) led the way as Frickley overhauled the target with more than three overs to spare.

Mark Hinchcliffe and David Hoyle hit half centuries as West Bretton beat South Kirkby by three wickets.

Stephen Ashworth (60) and Liam Rollin (5-72) were Kirkby’s top performers.

Captain Tom Craig (28) was the solitary batsman in double figures as Old Sharlston fell for 61, replying to Askern’s 182.

Dale McMullan (4-52) and Simon Kemp (3-33) bowled well for Sharlston.

Ash Towler (68no), Sachira Madapatha (4-4), David Longley (3-5) and Andrew Lunn (3-11) shone for Askern.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare eased to an eight-wicket win against Division Two promotion rivals Stainborough.

Max Heritage snapped up 5-27 in a 14-over spell that included four maidens as Stainborough were restricted to a total of 169-9.

Mark Webster and Jake Taberner each claimed two wickets.

It took Hemsworth only 34.2 overs to knock off the runs thanks to captain Phil Crapper (73), Mitchell Crapper (37) and Andy Gorton (33no)

Opening bowlers Chamila Wijesinghe (5-29) and Craig Larrington (5-14) set up Knottingley’s four-wicket home win against Whitley Bridge by routing the visitors for 45.

Mathew Daniel (4-12) reduced Knottingley’s reply to 13-5 before Alex Frew (26no) saw them safely home.

Featherstone defeated Brodsworth Main who were dismissed for 79 by David Hiorns (6-28), Jamie Robinson (2-33) and Myles Robinson (2-12).

Featherstone’s reply slumped to 50-5 but Jamie Robinson’s unbeaten 25 ensured they ran out four wicket winners.

Jonny Habe (75) and Paul Lawson (74no) guided Notton to a six wicket win at Crigglestone, for whom Lewis Richardson hit 44.

Alex Manson’s 64 was in vain for Rothwell in a three-wicket home defeat against Darton.

Andrew Wood (4-62), Ben Wood (3-38 and 35) and Lewis O’Connor (31no) gave Darton the upper hand.

Winless bottom team Allerton Bywater conceded their home game against Glasshoughton.