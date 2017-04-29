Milner: We can bounce back against Wigan

Castleford Tigers star Adam Milner believes the visit of reigning champions Wigan Warriors can bring the best out of Castleford Tigers.

Since the Tigers won at Wigan at the start of April the Warriors have won all three of their games while Cas have suffered back to back defeats, but playing against top opposition tonight can be just what his side needs, according to Milner.

He said: “We’re disappointed because it’s two games on the bounce now where we’ve come up short.

“Full credit to Hull last Sunday - with 12-men they defended heroically and they played 60 minutes of the game a man down.

“But we are well up for bouncing back now and there’s no better team to turn over than Wigan, I suppose.

“We have to dust ourselves off and put things right.”

Milner does not believe the win at Wigan will have any bearing tonight.

He said: “Obviously it has been and gone. Both teams have gone different ways since that game. Wigan have had a decent Easter with a few wins while we have gone through a little blip.

“But we’re looking to respond. We’ve looked back at some footage of the last game and we’re looking to get back to the style of play and form we were in then.

“We know we can do it. Nothing has drastically changed for us or for them. We’ll look to get on top of them again.”

Milner is enjoying the longer time on the field he is getting this year, playing at loose forward as well as hooker.

He added: “I played 13 at amateur level and at school.

“When I came through the ranks I went to hooker and it was only the pre-season before last that I tipped Powelly up that I wouldn’t mind, when he was spelling me, to play 13.

“Paul McShane had arrived and I knew he could play big minutes, but I wanted to be playing big minutes as well so I sort of said to Daryl ‘don’t hesitate to put me on at 13’.

“I played a lot there last year and enjoyed the role I had in the team. I have brought that form into this year, I suppose.

“I am really enjoying it and am just looking to improve and develop in that area.”