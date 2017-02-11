McHugh bags two tries in Fryston’s Challenge Cup win in London

Pennine League champions Fryston Warriors eased through to the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round with today’s 40-12 win at London Chargers.

Wayne McHugh bagged two tries as Fryston won a game that was at times played in blizzard conditions at the London Skolars ground.

Featherstone Lions bowed out of the competition with a 26-0 home second round defeat against another London team Wests Warriors.

Fryston took charge with two tries from Wayne McHugh, both converted by Andy Speake.

The Chargers replied with a converted try but Fryston regained control when Ben Strong went over as they forged into a 24-6 lead at the break.

The ever-dangerous Jack Lee was then on hand to give the Warriors an important cushion when he forced his way over from close range.

Fryston defended magnificently to survive a sustained spell of London pressure before the home side eventually scored.

The Castleford side swiftly hit back when Lee Land crashed over.

Craig Jones, who caused London constant problems, scored Fryston’s final try.

Fryston now take their place in Tuesday evening’s third round draw which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 7pm.

The eight winning sides from the second round will be joined by all 16 Kingstone Press League One clubs including Toronto Wolfpack.

The third round ties are scheduled to be played February 25-26.