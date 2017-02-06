Main sponsor Linpac will continue to back Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have announced the club’s long-serving main partner Linpac will again sponsor the club in 2017.

The company, which is based at Wakefield Road, Featherstone, has more than 50 years’ experience in developing and manufacturing innovative food packaging and is an international market leader.

Linpac operates across 13 manufacturing sites around the world and services more than 70 countries, primarily delivering packaging to the meat and poultry industry, produce, bakery, convenience and foodservice sectors.

The company has injected a substantial five-figure sum and the Linpac branding will take centre stage on this season’s playing and replica strips, in addition to featuring on all Rovers’ external branding.

Featherstone’s commercial manager Liam Geddis said: “It is fantastic for our club to be associated with such a large partner in LINPAC.

“They are one of the area’s largest employers and are firmly embedded within the local community.

“Linpac boasts a rich heritage in around the Featherstone district and we are thrilled to be aligning ourselves with them once again.”

Nikki Clark, group marketing manager at Linpac, added: “Featherstone Rovers is a club that receives great support week in and week out during the season.

“We are proud to support a much-loved club in our local community through our sponsorship, demonstrating our commitment to economic growth in the area.

“We wish the team every success for the season ahead.”