Longo praises Rovers fans for large turn out at Headingley

FEATHERSTONE general manager Davide Longo has praised more than 800 Rovers fans who attended Friday night’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarterfinal against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

The game was televised live on Sky TV but it still attracted a crowd of 6,181 who saw Leeds win 58-0.

Longo said: “The support from our fans was absolutely phenomenal.

“The magic of the Challenge Cup is wavering in the eyes of some but our supporters totally embraced the game on Friday night.

“To have close to 1,000 of our fans making up a 6,000 crowd - against a leading Super League side - is pretty impressive.

“And they stuck with the team right through to the very end.

“The players now face a swift turnaround going into what is a crucial game against Swinton on Wednesday night.

“We hope to see everyone down at the LD Nutrition Stadium for that one, as we look to seal a vital place in the Qualifiers.”