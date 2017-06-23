Lockwood recalled to Rovers squad for London clash

FORWARD James Lockwood has been recalled to Featherstone’s squad for Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship game at top-four rivals London Broncos.

Lockwood replaces Cory Aston in the only change to the 19-man squad that was selected for Wednesday’s 36-2 victory over Swinton Lions.

Featherstone’s squad is:

Ian Hardman, Chris Ulugia, Misi Taulapapa, Kyle Briggs, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Andy Bostock, John Davies, Richard Moore, Frankie Mariano, Matty Wildie, Kyran Johnson, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, Josh Hardcastle, Josh Walters, Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Baldwinson.

Rovers will aim to avenge their 42-16 hammering against London Broncos at the Summer Bash in Blackpool.

The Broncos consolidated second place in the table with last Saturday’s 36-16 win at Toulouse when winger Kieran Dixon scored two tries and kicked four goals.

It was Toulouse’s first home loss this season and London’s ninth consecutive win.

The last team to beat the Broncos were Featherstone at LD Nutrition Stadium on Good Friday.

After visiting London, Rovers have four fixtures remaining in the regular season.

They host Batley Bulldogs on July 2, visit Oldham on July 9, play Halifax at home on July 16 and make the trek to Toulouse for their final league match on Saturday, July 22.