Lock Lane too good for derby rivals Featherstone

LOCK Lane A were too strong for Featherstone Lions A in Saturday’s Pennine League Division Two East derby game at Mill Pond Stadium.

Lions finished the match with 11 men as they slipped to a second successive home defeat, losing 26-6.

A whistle-happy referee did not allow the game to flow but generally Lions could not have any complaints about the final outcome.

Ryan Dawson went close for Featherstone before Lane scored two tries and added one conversion to take a 10-0 lead.

Jimmy Beckett and Sam Candlin tried hard to rally Lions.

Candlin nearly scored with a solo effort, Anthony Yates was stopped just short and Jack Nicholson was held on the line.

Candlin then made another excellent break and Beckett went close with a 65 yard run.

Featherstone’s pressure was finally rewarded when Joe Powell burst clear and fed Jack Lloyd who sent in the speedy Nicholson for a try that Sam Wilson goaled.

Dawson was prominent as Lions pressed early in the second half but Lane then scored again to lead 14-6.

Despite excellent work from Beckett, Nicholson and Jamie Blakestone, Lions were unable to turn the game round.

Lane added two converted tries to finish worthy winners.

Featherstone Lions Conference League players Ian Jackson, Gareth Gale and Dean Gamble all played for Yorkshire in their recent win over Lancashire at Stanningley.

Methley Royals stormed to a 98-0 win over Upton A in the clash of the bottom two teams in Division Two East.

It was just two points short of Methley’s biggest-ever win when they trounced Dewsbury Moor 100-2 in September, 2013.

Saturday’s victory, which equalled Methley’s highest-ever winning margin, lifted them off the foot of the table.

They are now level on points with Upton A who have an inferior points difference.

Leaders Moorends Thorne made it six wins from six games by beating Kippax Welfare 50-8.

Third-placed Allerton Bywater, who are just two points adrift of Moorends, drew 18-18 at East Leeds.

Kinsley Hotel Raiders lost 3e2-24 at Selby Warriors who climbed above them in the table.

In the Championship, Upton were beaten 28-6 at Brighouse Rangers.

Last Saturday’s Pennine League results:

Championship: Brighouse 28, Upton 6; Newsome Panthers 24, Sharlston Rovers 28; Queens 14, Ovenden 38; Illingworth 46, Ossett Trinity 10.

Division 2 Central: Wyke 40, Beeston Broncos 10; Oulton Raiders 20, Woodhouse Warriors 14; Clayton 54, Wakefield City 28; Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 12, Queensbury 20.

Division 2 East: Methley 98, Upton A 0; Featherstone Lions 6, Lock Lane 26; East Leeds 18, Allerton Bywater 18; Moorends Thorne 50, Kippax Welfare 8; Selby Warriors 32, Kinsley Hotel Raiders 24; Dearne Valley Bulldogs 0, Doncaster Toll Bar 34.

Division 2 West: Cowling Harlequins 0, West Craven Warriors 86; Underbank Rangers 80, Hollinwood 14; Hanging Heaton 30, Silsden 0; Ovenden A 30, King Cross Park 0; Greetland All Rounders 20, Moldgreen 21.

This Saturday’s Pennine League fixtures are:

Championship: Sharlston Rovers v Siddal; Brighouse Rangers v Illingworth; Ossett Trinity v Queens; Ovenden v Newsome Panthers.

Division 2 East: Kippax Welfare v Selby Warriors; Allerton Bywater v Dearne Valley Bulldogs; Lock Lane v East Leeds; Doncaster Toll Bar v Moorends Thorne; Upton A v Featherstone Lionsa. Postponed: Kinsley Hotel Raiders v Methley Royals.

Division 2 West: Hollinwood v Hanging Heaton; West Craven Warriors v Underbank Rangers; Moldgreen v Cowling Harlequins; King Cross Park v Greetland All Rounders; Silsden v Ovenden A.

Division 2 Central: Beeston Broncos v Wortley Dragons; Queensbury v Wyke; Eastmoor Dragons v Birkenshaw Blue Dogs; Woodhouse Warriors v Clayton.