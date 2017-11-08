Lions player Gale handed trial with Rovers

FEATHERSTONE Lions utility player Gareth Gale has been handed a trial with Championship club Featherstone Rovers.

The 24-year-old, who can play at centre or in the back row, will spend the next three months with Rovers after playing for Lions in National Conference League Division One last season.

Gale has begun pre-season training with Rovers and is likely to feature in their pre-season friendlies in a bid to earn a professional contract.

He follows in the footsteps of Featherstone Lions three-quarter Josh Hardcastle, who joined Rovers as a trialist last year and went on to claim the club’s supporters’ player of the year award following a highly-successful debut season.

Gale said: “It is a massive honour to be joining the Rovers, I have been given a huge opportunity and intend to take it with both hands.

“It has all happened very fast and I have gone straight into training with the lads, which has been great.

“Josh has achieved big things here and I want to follow in his footsteps. I want to thank John Duffy for giving me the opportunity.

“Hopefully I will get an opportunity to play in the pre-season games and show what I am capable of, alongside some high-quality players.

“This is going to be a really good experience for me and I will be giving my all over the coming weeks and months to impress.”

Rovers coach John Duffy is delighted to welcomed Gale aboard.

Duffy said: “Gareth has trained with us a couple of times already and we have been really impressed by him,” said Duffy.

“We have heard great things about him and he has done really well with his community club, Featherstone Lions.

“The Lions have and continue to produce some quality players and we are delighted to provide a pathway for the guys who want to test themselves at professional level.

“Josh (Hardcastle) has done really well here and he has proven what can be achieved in a very short space of time.

“Hopefully, Gareth, with some game-time, will slot in very quickly and enjoy a solid trial period with the club.”