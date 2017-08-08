League’s nine-a-side tournament postponed

CASTLEFORD and Featherstone Amateur Rugby League’s Edgar Hanson nine-a-side tournament, which had been scheduled to be played at Fryston Warriors on Saturday, August 19, has been put on hold.

The league’s management committee and clubs, which met last night (Monday) to discuss the event’s format, were told that former Pennine League club Fryston have disbanded their open age team and can no longer host the event.

The issue will be re-addressed at the league’s next meeting which will be held at Glasshoughton WMC on Tuesday, September 11.