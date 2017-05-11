Late calls to be made on injured Castleford trio

Head coach Daryl Powell will leave it as late as possible before naming his starting team for Saturday’s big Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie against St Helens.

Junior Moors, Rangi Chase and Ben Roberts are all facing a battle to be fit in time for the sixth round game and Powell will give them as much time as possible to recover from their knocks. But he has Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker and Mike McMeeken back from international duty.

He explained: “We won’t know until the back end of the week whether any of the injured players will be available.

“Junior Moors has been struggling a little bit with his back. Benny Roberts obviously didn’t play last week with his groin injury and with Rangi Chase we have to check after he hurt his neck.

“We’ll check through the week and make decisions. It will probably be Friday morning before we know. There will certainly be a few late calls.

“But the England guys have come back okay so we don’t look too badly off. They did themselves and the club really proud and they will be slotting back into the team.”