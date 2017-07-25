Larroyer set to miss two games for Castleford Tigers following ban

Castleford Tigers forward Kevin Larroyer has accepted a two-match ban for his “unsavoury” tackle on Catalans Dragons player Vincent Duport in last Saturday’s Betfred Super League game.

The former Hull KR and Catalans back rower was charged with a grade C offence of “other contrary behaviour” after grabbing his opponent between the legs to complete a tackle during the Tigers’ win over the French club in Perpignan on Saturday.

Larroyer, who was sin-binned for the offence in the second half of the game, avoided a disciplinary hearing after submitting an early guilty plea and will miss Castleford’s opening two matches of the Super 8s.

Tigers winger Joel Monaghan, however, is free to play in the next match after avoiding a ban when submitting an early guilty plea to a grade A dangerous tackle charge arising from the same game.