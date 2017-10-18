Larroyer joins Castleford exodus to Leigh

French international Kevin Larroyer has become the third player to leave Castleford Tigers for Leigh Centurions since the end of the season.

Larroyer is following in the footsteps of Ben Crooks and Larne Patrick by joining the side that was relegated from the Betfred Super League.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Neil Jukes’ side.

Jukes said: “Kevin has age on his side and a toughness in how he plays the game. He is at an important stage in his career where he needs to be playing first grade regularly.

“He has size with a good skill-set and the durability to play a number of positions really well. I know first-hand how keen he is to come to Leigh Centurions and apply these trades to assist us in achieving our goals.

“Kevin has done a lot in his career and has enjoyed some outstanding moments. He has also played a big part in supporting the Castleford team of 2017.

“It was tough for him to break into that side consistently given the current roster they have but he did achieve it on a number of occasions and the desire and work ethic he displayed are qualities that we admired.”

Larroyer made his Castleford debut against Leigh in May and made a further six appearances after scoring two tries in nine games for Bradford Bulls on loan earlier in the 2017 season.