Igbinedion poised to make Featherstone debut at Oldham

NEW SIGNING Daniel Igbinedion is poised to make his Featherstone Rovers debut in Sunday’s Championship game at Oldham.

Forwerd Igbinedion is in Featherstone’s 19-man squad along with Michael Knowles and Luke Briscoe.

Kyran Johnson, Josh Walters and Miss Taulapapa make way in the squad.

James Duckworth is still sidelined with a hamstring injury and Kyle Briggs is awaiting a scan on a knee injury sustained in training.

Featherstone’s squad is:

Ian Hardman, Chris Ulugia, Luke Briscoe, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Andy Bostock, Michael, Knowles, John Davies, Richard Moore, Luke Cooper, Scott Turner, Matty Wildie, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, Josh Hardcastle, Daniel Igbinedion, Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Baldwinson.