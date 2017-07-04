Igbinedion hopes to make Rovers debut at Oldham

FEATHERSTONE’S new signing Daniel Igbinedion hopes to make his Rovers debut this weekend.

The 22-year-old former Castleford Tigers forward says he would relish the prospect of featuring in Sunday’s match at Oldham when a Rovers victory would seal a top-four place with two games of the regular season remaining.

Igbinedion, whose loan spell with Dewsbury recently ended, said: “I want nothing more than to tie down a regular place in the team and show people what I am all about.

“My career has always been about making progress. I improved during my time with Castleford and the move to Dewsbury, on loan, helped get me noticed.

“I am a very physical player and am happy to play up front. I have some pace about me too, so am happy to play on the edges.

“I am ready to get going now. To make my debut this weekend would be massive. I have been training hard and things are going well.

“If I get my chance against Oldham then I will it with both hands. I have played against Oldham already this season, while at Dewsbury, so I know a little bit about them.

“The boys have been welcoming and I am looking forward to getting out on the field with them.”