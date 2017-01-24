Highly rated physio agrees new deal with Castleford

Head physio Matty Crowther has agreed a new four-year deal with Castleford Tigers, keeping him at the club until at least 2020.

The new deal brings Crowther in line with Tigers head coach Daryl Powell, who’s recently signed contract was for a further four years, and will see their partnership continue for the foreseeable future.

The former Challenge Cup winner recently endured one of his toughest seasons as the Tigers squad was ravaged by injuries during 2016. While most would have been ready for a break in the off season, Crowther’s continued to work hard, heading up England’s physio team for the 2016 Four Nations.

Speaking from the pre-season camp, Crowther said: “I am really excited about the next few years here at the Tigers where we have a very tight group of players and staff striving for success.

“Our squad this year looks strong and with all our long term injured players back we look a real force in 2017.

“I am very proud to be extending my contract for my home town club and look forward to being part of something special.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “I have no doubt that Matty Crowther is the best physio in Super League.

“His personality and ability to deal with the players on a personal basis is absolutely outstanding.

“Obviously alongside this his qualities as a physio are second to none and I’m delighted he’s decided to extend his deal and stay with the club long-term.”