Hemsworth’s union men win rugby league sevens

Hemsworth Rugby Union team won their second trophy of the year when they triumphed in the Upton Sevens event at the weekend.

After winning the Yorkshire Division Four crown and earning promotion last season, the Hemsworth players switched their attention to the seven-a-side game and produced a string of fine performances to come out on top in a tournament that saw them take on Rugby League sides.

First up they played Sharlston and narrowly lost as they took some time to adjust to Rugby League.

Hemsworth then played Upton Development, Upton B and Methley and came out on top to get through their group and reach the semi-finals.

They came up against the tough Sharlston team again in the semi-final, but managed to improve on the first meeting and beat them 12-10.

Hosts Upton were the opponents in the final after they had battled their way through well. A tough test was envisaged, but Hemsworth’s enthusiasm, confidence and desire to win stood out as they won six tries to two.

Ben Frow, a young player with real potential, was Hemsworth’s man of the tournament.

The winning squad was: Joe Thompson, Neal Ackroyd, Rob Taylor, Adam Jones, Ben Frow, Zak Mears, Louis Thompson, Nicky Drewery, Thomas Merritt, Cole Hampton.