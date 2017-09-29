Hemsworth MW lose out in extra-time to 10-man Liversedge

Hemsworth MW’s run in the FA Vase ended at the second qualifying round stage after they were beaten by fellow NCE Premier Division side Liversedge in a thrilling finish at the Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium.

The teams could not be divided as the first 90 minutes ended with the score at 1-1, but it was Liversedge who went through with a couple of extra-time goals earning them a 3-2 success.

Wayne Benn’s men were confident of progressing in the competition before kick-off as they had made a much better start in the league than their opponents and stood 11 points ahead of them in the Premier table.

But they did not start well and found themselves behind after 26 minutes when Joe Walton found the net for the visitors.

Wells hit back to force some pressure and Lloyd Henderson’s effort went in off a Liversedge player to make it 1-1 by half-time.

They looked to be in the ascendancy as their opponents were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card for one of their players before the break. However, they failed to take advantage of their extra man in the second half as the visitors were able to hold on to take the tie to extra-time.

Liversedge then stunned the hosts as their 10-man side went ahead 10 minutes into the extra half-hour with Tom Brook netting.

It got worse for Wells when former Pontefract Collieries and Glasshoughton Welfare player Regan Fish made it 3-1 10 minutes from time.

Richard Collier ensured a nervy finish for the visitors with a goal five minutes later, but Hemsworth could not find the net again to earn a replay.

Manager Benn was unimpressed by his side’s display.

He said: “It was comfortably our worst performance in my time at the football club in either spell. We got exactly what we deserved from the game – nothing.

“Credit to Liversedge they played well, to win with 10-men for 45 minutes plus extra time they deserve all the credit in the world and I’m not going to take anything away from them.

“No excuses from me, we were pathetic from start to finish and I’m shocked by the performance. We have been very good over the last eight games and I just did not see such a performance coming.

“All we can do is take this on the chin and look for a reaction next week.”

Hemsworth are back in action in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League this Saturday when they travel to play Worksop Town, looking to consolidate their top three place against opponents going well, just one place behind Wells and fresh from winning through to the first round proper of the FA Vase. Kick-off is 3pm.