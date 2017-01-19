Hemsworth fighters on big London UFC bill

Hemsworth UFC fighters Scott Askham and Marc Diakiese are both set to be on the same bill as part of a showcase of British talent in London.

UFC Fight Night London, taking place at the O2 on Saturday, March 18, aims to show why the country is making strides in the sport with a number of Britain’s best and most promising fighters included in the line-up.

Askham will be looking to bounce back from a narrow defeat in his last contest in a collision of Brits when he takes on Bath’s Bradley Scott in a middleweight contest.

The Hemsworth man is out to improve his 14-3 record with Scott (11-4) returning from a year on the sidelines.

Diakiese, who together with Askham runs and teaches at the ASW Gym in Hemsworth, has won his first two UFC bouts at lightweight and 11 mixed martial arts fights out of 11 in total. He now puts his unbeaten record on the line against Finland’s Teemu Packalen, who boasts a record of eight wins and one defeat.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night London are on sale from January 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster.