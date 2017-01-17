Hardman thanks fans for attending testimonial match

Featherstone Rovers star Ian Hardman has thanked those who attended his testimonial game against York City Knights at Big Fellas Stadium last Sunday.

A crowd of 1,196 saw Rovers beat York 46-4.

“I am made up with the crowd that turned up to support me,” he said.

“I really enjoyed the day - it was fantastic.

“I had a lot of messages before the game from players I’ve played with in the past and in my junior days. It was really nice to read all those things.”

Full-back Hardman came off the field early in the second-half but later returned to complete the scoring with his second try in the final minute.

“In the first set in the second-half, I got my foot stuck in the mud and came out of it a bit awkward. I came off off as a precaution but I was keen to get back on,” he added.

The former St Helens, Hull KR and Widnes player picked out a surprise 23-16 victory over Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup fourth round in 2012 as one of the highlights of his eight seasons with Featherstone.

“I’ve made a ridiculous amount of friends through the game and I think that’s been the best part of me playing,” he said.

“On the field, the highlight was maybe the day we beat Cas here. That was probably one of the best feelings I’ve had playing rugby.”