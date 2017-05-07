Handicap Cup semi-finals tomorrow evening

SOUTH Elmsall team Little ‘Un, who finished bottom of Five Towns Quiz League Division Two last season after losing all their 18 league matches, are aiming to reach the Handicap Cup Final.

Little ‘Un, who are receiving 53 points start, visit fellow Division Two team Leading Ladies in the semi-finals tomorrow evening (Monday).

Leading Ladies, who are based at Pontefract’s Olde Tavern on South Baileygate, are getting 39 points start.

Golden Lions Dudes, with 20 points start, host Kippax Ex-Service Club, who have 37 points start, in Monday’s other semi-final.

The final is at Featherstone Hotel on Monday, May 15.

The league’s Knockout Cup final between cup holders Flanagan’s Army and newly-crowned Division One champions Wanderers will be held at Olde Tavern on Monday, May 22.

Flanagan’s Army beat Crofton Working Men’s Club in last year’s final while Wanderers last lifted the trophy in 2015 when they defeated Railwaymen in the final.