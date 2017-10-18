Half-back Ellis rejoins Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Jamie Ellis has rejoined the club on a three-year deal.

Ellis will now be with the club until the end of the 2020 season and will compete with Luke Gale and Ben Roberts for a spot in the halves.

The 28-year-old previously played for the Tigers between 2012 and 2014 after arriving from Hull.

He burst onto the scene thanks to a strong 2011 season with Leigh Centurions in the Championship when he scored 34 tries for then coach Ian Millward’s side.

His efforts that season earned the half back a move to Super League with Hull FC, but he found chances hard to come by and a mid-season loan move saw Ellis link back up with Millward at Castleford.

That move became permanent, but following two-and-a-half years with the Tigers, which included a Challenge Cup Grand Final appearance, Ellis moved on to Huddersfield Giants. In 2017, he was found surplus to requirements at the Giants and instead helped steer Hull KR back to Super League.

Upon re-joining the Tigers, Ellis said: “Since I’ve been away from Castleford I’ve become a bit of a fan and I’ve really enjoyed watching all of the success that has come to the club. I can’t wait to get started and be a part of that.

“My agent called me while I was on holiday and told me that Castleford were interested and as soon as he said that I wanted to sign the contract to come back here.”

Head coach Daryl Powell said: “I’m delighted to add Jamie Ellis to our squad for next season.

“He left the club a few years ago and I wanted to retain him then, his game has matured significantly since his last time at Castleford and I am confident he will be outstanding for us alongside Luke Gale and give us a great combination at half-back.

“He has many attributes to his game, his passing ability and running games alongside a very long kicking ability will add to our armoury for 2018.”