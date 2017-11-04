Green delighted to be joining Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of strong running forward James Green from Leigh Centurions.

The tall prop has agreed a one-year contract and is delighted to have swapped one end of the 2017 table for the other after joining the 2017 League Leaders’ Shield winners.

He said: “When you get relegated with one club you don’t expect the League Leaders’ to come calling just a few weeks later.

“The move came about virtually overnight. My agent rang me saying Daryl wanted to talk about me joining the club and within around three or four hours the deal was all signed and I had joined the Tigers.”

Green spent the start of his career with Hull KR. He made his Super League debut in 2012 for the Robins and made 81 appearances before his move to Leigh following Hull KR’s relegation.

He won Hull KR’s Young Player of the Year award in 2014 after a stellar season. Green featured over 20 times in both 2015 and 2016 before his move to the Centurions.

The 26-year-old struggled for game time at Leigh only making nine appearances for the club, including one against the Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle back in round one of the 2017 season.

Green is the fifth signing for next season and head coach Daryl Powell is confident he can make an impression.

He said: “I’m delighted that James has agreed to join us for next season. He is a big aggressive running front rower, who will add to our already strong pack options.

“Having spoken to him he has a strong desire to reach his potential as a player and I am confident that within our environment he will do just that. I look forward to working with him in 2018 as we strive to improve even further on our performances last season.”

Green could get his first run out in a Tigers shirt on Boxing Day against Featherstone Rovers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.