Golden Lion win thrilling match

GOLDEN Lion Dudes reached the Five Towns Quiz League Handicap Cup semi-finals by pipping Featherstone Phoenix.

Dudes, who were receiving 20 points start, came out on top 90-89 at Phoenix who were getting 17 points start.

Division Two team Kippax Ex-Service Club achieved a 99-86 victory over Flanagan’s Army who finished runners up in Division One. Little ‘Un booked their place in the last four by defeating fellow Division Two team Rockin’ Gladiators 114-92.

Monday’s quarterfinal results with team handicaps in brackets were: Featherstone Phoenix (+17) 89, Golden Lion Dudes (+20) 90; Kippax Ex-Service Club (+37) 99, Flanagan’s Army (+5) 86; Little ‘Un (+53) 114, Rockin’ Gladiators (+30) 92.

The semi-finals will be played on Monday, May 8 when Leading Ladies, who had a quarterfinal bye, host Little ‘Un and Kippax Ex Service visit Golden Lion Dudes.

The final is at Featherstone Hotel on May 15.