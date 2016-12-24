G-Fivers send Golden Lion tumbling to first defeat

Golden Lion Dudes lost top spot in Five Towns Quiz League Division Two with their first defeat this season when they were pipped 72-71 by G-Fivers on Monday.

Crofton WMC climbed above Golden Lion on points difference by beating third-placed Kippax Ex-Service 78-59.

Leading Ladies defeated winless bottom team Little ‘Un 62-35.

Division One leaders Wanderers beat Railwaymen 80-65 to stay two points clear of second-placed Flanagan’s Army who overcame Featherstone Phoenix 85-57.

RAFA Vulcan Club beat Last Orders 57-54.

The league’s Knock-out Cup first round ties will be played on Monday, January 9.

RESULTS - Division 1: Flaganan’s Army 85, Featherstone Phoenix 57; RAFA Vulcan Club 57, Last Orders 54; Wanderers 80, Railwaymen 65.

Division 2: Crofton WMC 78, Kippax Ex-Service 59; Golden Lion Dudes 71, G-Fivers 72; Leading Ladies 62, Little ‘Un 35.

POSITIONS - Division 1: Wanderers played 10, won 9, points 18; Flanagan’s Army 10-8-16; Olde Taverners 9-5-10; RAFA Vulcan Club 10-4-8; Last Orders 9-3-6; Railwaymen 9-3-6; Featherstone Phoenix 9-1-2.

Division 2: Crofton WMC 10-9-18; Golden Lion Dudes 10-9-18; Kippax Ex-Service 9-5-10; G Fivers 9-4-8; Rockin’ Gladiators 9-4-8; Leading Ladies 10-2-4; Little ‘Un 9-0-0.