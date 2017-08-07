Fryston Warriors disband open-age team

REIGNING Pennine League champions Fryston Warriors are disbanding their open age side.

Under the guidance of head coach Danny Bolton, Fryston won four trophies last season but missed out on a fifth when Hunslet Club Parkside beat them in the BARLA National Cup final.

A Fryston spokesman said: “The Pennine League committee have informed us that they are not accepting our membership for next season and under Pennine Rule 3 they have not got to give us a reason which seems ironic as they are asking for teams to join for the forthcoming season.

“The Fryston committee have taken this on board and are going to throw all their resources into the junior section and hopefully in a couple of years’ time will nurture them through into an open age team.

“Over the past few seasons the committee have realised that the structure of the open age side was lacking, both financially and manpower wise and these two main areas will be resolved with the structure of the junior section.

“Fryston would like to thank all the sponsors that have donated generously to Fryston over the past few seasons and a big thank you to Monkhill Sandwiches and more recently 5 Star Cleaning company and Cramscene.”