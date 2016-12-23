Fryston storm to impressive win at Upton

Fryston Warriors maintained their unbeaten record in all competitions this season with Saturday’s 65-10 win at Upton in the Pennine League’s Championship.

Despite being without severeal regulars and fielding only 13 players, Fryston were far too good for the home side.

Fryston’s pack laid the foundations and their backs were simply too quick for Upton.

Skipper Lee Land set a great lead in the forwards and Jack Smith, Craig Jones, Jamie Chappell, Jack Lee and Sean Gee also put in a great shift.

Fryston, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches, opened the scoring when Lee powered over.

James Cryer added the first of his three first-half goals from four kicks.

Connor Jordan, playing in an unfamiliar scrum half role, was a constant threat to the home side with his darting runs and slick passes.

He put in Land before scoring himself with a jinking run.

The Warriors shot further ahead when Ryan Meah’s break saw Land bag his second try to put them 22-0 up at the break.

With no replacements, Fryston needed to make sure they didn’t run out of steam in the second-half.

They quickly added three tries to put the game beyond Upton’s reach.

Powerful prop Jones proved unstoppable from 10 metres out as he charged over.

Lee scored his second try after catching Upton napping from a swift play the ball before Jordan also darted over, with Dale Cogan kicking all three conversions.

Upton finally opened their account when they put in a high kick to the corner for Charlie Bishop to score.

Fryston quickly regained control when crisp handling saw Meah score his second try.

To their credit, Upton never gave up and got their second touchdown when Aaron Cartwright went in at the corner and Jimmy Mercer converted.

Instead of tiring in the final quarter, as many spectators probably expected, Fryston upped the tempo to finish the game firmly 0n top.

Smith broke through from his own half and off-loaded to Lee, who realising he was not going to make it to the line, put in a neat kick for Cogan to score a try that Cryer improved.

The Warriors soon struck again when Gee’s break from his own half paved the way for quick handling to send in Callum Bellas and Cogan added the extras.

Knowing the game was won, Fryston’s Smith cheekily landed a drop goal from 30 metres out.

The Warriors were still not done and another break from Gee saw Cogan score an easy try, with Adam Withington landing the final conversion.

Fryston had 13 heroes on the park but the man of the match award, sponsored by Alan Scarfe and Martin Oxtoby, went to Gee, closely followed by Lee, Jordan and Smith.

Defending champions Fryston lead the table with six wins from six matches.

They are level on points with Queens with a far superior points difference.

Queens have also played three more games than the Castleford team.

Upton are in third place, two points adrift of the top two.

Fryston’s next fixture is the BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi final at home to Siddal on January 7.

Three Tuns host Ovenden in the other semi-final.

Division Four title contenders Kinsley Hotel Raiders had a walk-over in last Saturday’s home match against second bottom Silsden who were unable to raise a team.

Kinsley are just one point behind leaders Queensbury who have a match in hand.

Swillington came out on top 24-18 at Wortley Dragons last Saturday.